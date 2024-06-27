© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kinky Friedman, performer in music and politics, dies at 79

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT
Kinky Friedman, smoking a cigar and wearing a cowboy hat, holds a dog.
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
Friedman ran for governor in 2006, using campaign slogans like, “How hard could it be?”

In a state of over-sized characters, one of its largest has died. Kinky Friedman — entertainer, rancher, gubernatorial candidate and dog lover — died Thursday at his ranch outside Medina. He was 79.

A cause of death was not known.

Kent Perkins, a friend, wrote on Facebook that Friedman "leaves a legacy of laughter, music, loyalty, mercy, tolerance, servitude, and wisdom."

Friedman was known for his irreverent take on country music, playing with a band he named Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys, and at other times going solo.

He ran for governor in 2006, using campaign slogans like “How hard could it be?” but he didn’t win.

Friedman was also known for his love of dogs. He opened and funded a no-kill dog shelter in Utopia.

There were no details yet on funeral arrangements.
Copyright 2024 Texas Public Radio

Tags
Politics Kinky Friedman
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan has spent 35 years in electronic media, doing both television and radio.
See stories by Jack Morgan
Related Content