Kinky Friedman, performer in music and politics, dies at 79

In a state of over-sized characters, one of its largest has died. Kinky Friedman — entertainer, rancher, gubernatorial candidate and dog lover — died Thursday at his ranch outside Medina. He was 79.

A cause of death was not known.

Kent Perkins, a friend, wrote on Facebook that Friedman "leaves a legacy of laughter, music, loyalty, mercy, tolerance, servitude, and wisdom."

Friedman was known for his irreverent take on country music, playing with a band he named Kinky Friedman and the Texas Jewboys, and at other times going solo.

He ran for governor in 2006, using campaign slogans like “How hard could it be?” but he didn’t win.

#RIP Kinky Friedman — one of the most interesting, talented, complicated and unapologetically inappropriate people I’ve ever known. Love you, Richard. Tell your dad hi for me https://t.co/Jhf3a4ZdjM #txlege — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) June 27, 2024

Friedman was also known for his love of dogs. He opened and funded a no-kill dog shelter in Utopia.

There were no details yet on funeral arrangements.

