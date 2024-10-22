More people in Travis County voted on the first day of early voting than ever before

More than 46,000 Travis County residents cast their ballots on the first day of early voting, marking the highest voter participation the county has seen in the past three presidential elections, according to the Travis County Clerk's Office.

On Monday, 46,646 votes were cast in person and almost 9,000 were mail-ins.

Thousands of people have moved to Travis County since 2012, but voter turnout is still considered high when accounting for population growth.

Just over 6% of registered voters in Travis County voted Monday, which was on par with the first day of early voting in 2016.

Travis County is also touting one of the highest registration percentages of any urban county in the state with 96.3% of residents who are eligible to vote registered for this election.

“We worked really hard getting everyone registered and all that would be for naught if people don’t show up to vote,” said Bruce Elfant, Travis County tax assessor-collector and voter registrar.

More 600,000 Travis County residents are expected to vote in this election, and around 200,000 of those are expected to vote on Election Day, Nov. 5.

If you haven't voted yet, be sure to check out KUT's Travis County voter guide before heading to the polls.