Early voting has begun. Here's what to do if you have questions while casting your ballot.

As voting gets underway in Central Texas for the Nov. 5 election, KUT has heard some concerns about issues at polling locations.

If you have any questions or concerns while casting your ballot, the first step is to talk to the election judge at the polling place, Alicia Pierce, a spokesperson for the Texas Secretary of State's office, said. These poll workers aren't actual judges, but they are trained in election laws and are responsible for ensuring these laws are followed.

It's important that voters report any potential issues to the election judge before leaving the polling location, Pierce said.

If you're not satisfied with the information you receive from the election judge, she added, you can also contact your local county elections department directly. You should be able to find the department's phone number on your county's website. (For Travis County, that number is here; for Williamson, it's here; and for Hays, it's here.)

Pierce said voters can also contact the Secretary of State's office with concerns about voting. The office staffs a voter hotline during election season.

"That’s where we have election lawyers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. right now during early voting that can help field some of those questions and help direct you if you have a cause for concern," Pierce said.

For other information about how to vote, check out KUT's guide for voting early in the Austin area.