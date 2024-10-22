Here's a look at the six candidates running to represent District 7 in the Austin City Council

For the last decade, North Central Austin has been represented by Leslie Pool. But next month, residents will elect someone new to advocate for them on the City Council.

Pool will leave office in January. Six candidates are running for her seat. (There was a seventh candidate whose application was rejected.) She has not endorsed anyone.

The candidates are: civil rights attorney Gary Bledsoe; Pierre Nguyễn, a firefighter, EMT and U.S. Coast Guard reservist; Todd Shaw, who has worked as a planning commissioner and engineer for Austin Energy; Edwin Bautista, a planner for a grant manager company; Mike Siegel, co-founder of political nonprofit Ground Game Texas and former Austin City Attorney; and Adam Powell, an educator and union organizer.

Of the six candidates, Siegel has raised the most money, with nearly $128,000 since January. Powell raised the second highest with about $54,000. Bledsoe, who entered the race in July later than some of his opponents, has raised around $50,000.

While each candidate has their own reason for running for City Council, they all mostly agree on policy.

Five of the six candidates agreed Project Connect is a step forward in addressing the city’s transit challenges, although each said more needed to be done to address transportation issues as a whole. Some even pointed to how the project could help address climate change.

Nguyễn seemed to be the sole candidate who doesn't support Project Connect’s goals.

“I don't think Project Connect addresses our city’s needs,” he said. “There was a lack of community engagement in the right areas – and of people who are actually taking [public transit]. ... I think we need to improve the current [bus system] that we have. We can't rely on a rail system if I can barely manage our bus system.”

Candidates also agreed with the city’s approach to homelessness – investing in permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing and shelter space – but said that more can be done to ensure the city is spending money in the right areas. They also agreed that providing services like mental health and workforce development is also part of the solution.

The candidates seem to be most divided over housing and affordability issues. They mostly agree with the City Council’s direction to ease housing costs and affordability through initiatives like HOME:

Nguyễn: “I have a lot of concerns around the way that we have been moving. I have criticisms about the fact that we are moving fairly quickly. A little too quickly.” He cited concerns around flooding and displacement of families to upzoning. But he said everyone should have access to affordable housing without displacing residents and compromising the city’s environment.

Shaw: “We are in the middle of a housing crisis.” He supported the HOME changes, but said there is more the city can do to increase affordable housing, address gentrification and make sure the infrastructure is in place to accommodate flooding and other risks. That includes modifying the city’s outdated 1984 land code, including adding an equity overlay, which would allow some of Austin’s lowest-income neighborhoods to opt out of any changes.

Bautista: “I do believe we need to update our land development code, but am disappointed there was not an emphasis on anti-displacement. … I do support the creation of mixed-use communities that are connected through transportation, land use and community input.” He supported the council’s efforts with HOME and said he would also support anti-displacement and equity overlays.

Siegel: “We need to reform our land use laws, we need to build more publicly subsidized housing, we need to address mass transit and there is more we can do beyond that. But I certainly support the idea of making it less expensive to build housing in the city limits.” He supported the HOME initiative, but said the city has to do more to ensure the people who work in Austin can afford to live in the city.

Powell: “I did support the recent efforts for zoning and land use changes, frankly, because we do need to build more supply. Austin has been experiencing explosive growth and we’ve been caught flat-footed, especially with missing middle housing opportunities for folks outside of just a single-family home or an apartment.” He also supports building subsidized affordable housing and providing direct assistance to prevent displacement.

Bledsoe: “Housing is extremely important. I think we maybe even need more density, but what separates me from many others in the race is how we are going to build the housing and who are building them for. ... There is no reason why we can’t have housing that is affordable to people not being covered today, but at the same time respect our environment and respect our tree canopy.” He is supportive of addressing displacement and advocating diverse and affordable housing options.

Candidates also supported improving public safety and addressing police staffing shortages, finding a permanent funding source for parks and making investments in small businesses, including ones that support Austin's culture of music and art.

With six candidates in the race, the Nov. 5 outcome could be tight. The winner must secure 50% plus one vote to earn the seat. If no candidate does, the top two finishers will compete in a runoff on Dec. 14.

Council members serve four-year terms and are allowed to serve two consecutive terms under the city charter, with the ability to petition to serve longer.

Siegel, the top fundraiser, has quite a few endorsements from state and local officials, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, a former council member; former Mayor Steve Adler; Council Members Chito Vela and Zo Qadri; former Council Member Pio Renteria; and District Attorney José Garza.

Powell has been endorsed by Council Member José Velásquez.

The last day to vote early is Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said council members serve two-year terms. They serve for four years.