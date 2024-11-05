Austin mayoral election results: 4 candidates challenge Watson for his seat

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson is defending his seat against four opponents this election.

Kathie Tovo , a former Austin City Council member; Carmen Llanes Pulido , who runs the nonprofit Go Austin/Vamos Austin; Doug Greco , who used to lead Central Texas Interfaith; and Jeffery Bowen , a construction company owner, have challenged Watson in the race to be Austin’s next mayor.

To secure the seat, the winner will have to earn 50% of the votes, plus one more. If they don’t, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will head to a runoff election next month.

Polls close at 7 p.m., although voters in line by that time will still be able to cast a ballot. Check back for updates as the results start coming in.

If Watson wins, this will be his third term as the city’s mayor.

Watson has run on a platform of restoring efficiency at City Hall, including streamlining the building permit process and reorganizing leadership, including hiring a new city manager .

He served his first term as mayor in the late 1990s. He left that job to run for attorney general, a race he lost to now-Gov. Greg Abbott.

After serving as a state lawmaker for 13 years, Watson ran (again) to be Austin’s mayor in 2022. He won that seat by fewer than 900 votes in a runoff election against Celia Israel.

Watson has moved swiftly with policy changes in his first two years (back) in office, and so the former state senator has a lot to defend. His opponents have criticized him over several moves, including a deal he brokered with state police to add patrols to the city, his push to dedicate funds to opening a temporary homeless shelter and his votes in favor of land code changes .

But beating Watson will mean overcoming a candidate who has raised – and spent – a considerable amount of money. Since January, the mayor has raised just over $1 million, more than double his opponents’ cash combined. He has spent nearly all of that.

