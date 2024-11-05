© 2024 KUT Public Media

A group of people waiting in line outside a building with signs that read "VOTE AQUI HERE" in large lettering. The glass door to the voting location is propped open.
2024 Election Results
Results for national, state and local elections, including the Austin mayoral race, Austin City Council and more. Results will start to roll in after polls in Texas close at 7 p.m.

Austin mayoral election results: 4 candidates challenge Watson for his seat

KUT 90.5 | By Audrey McGlinchy,
Luz Moreno-Lozano
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:00 PM CST
A collage of all five mayoral candidates' portraits edited together.
Collage by Deborah Cannon
/
KUT News
The five candidates for mayor are Doug Greco (top left), Jeffery Bowen (bottom left), Kirk Watson (center), Kathie Tovo (center right) and Carmen Llanes Pulido.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson is defending his seat against four opponents this election.

Kathie Tovo, a former Austin City Council member; Carmen Llanes Pulido, who runs the nonprofit Go Austin/Vamos Austin; Doug Greco, who used to lead Central Texas Interfaith; and Jeffery Bowen, a construction company owner, have challenged Watson in the race to be Austin’s next mayor.

To secure the seat, the winner will have to earn 50% of the votes, plus one more. If they don’t, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will head to a runoff election next month.

Polls close at 7 p.m., although voters in line by that time will still be able to cast a ballot. Check back for updates as the results start coming in.

If Watson wins, this will be his third term as the city’s mayor.

Watson has run on a platform of restoring efficiency at City Hall, including streamlining the building permit process and reorganizing leadership, including hiring a new city manager.

He served his first term as mayor in the late 1990s. He left that job to run for attorney general, a race he lost to now-Gov. Greg Abbott.

After serving as a state lawmaker for 13 years, Watson ran (again) to be Austin’s mayor in 2022. He won that seat by fewer than 900 votes in a runoff election against Celia Israel.

Watson has moved swiftly with policy changes in his first two years (back) in office, and so the former state senator has a lot to defend. His opponents have criticized him over several moves, including a deal he brokered with state police to add patrols to the city, his push to dedicate funds to opening a temporary homeless shelter and his votes in favor of land code changes.

But beating Watson will mean overcoming a candidate who has raised – and spent – a considerable amount of money. Since January, the mayor has raised just over $1 million, more than double his opponents’ cash combined. He has spent nearly all of that.
2024 Elections Mayor Austin Mayor
Audrey McGlinchy
Audrey McGlinchy is KUT's housing reporter. She focuses on affordable housing solutions, renters’ rights and the battles over zoning. Got a tip? Email her at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.
See stories by Audrey McGlinchy
Luz Moreno-Lozano
Luz Moreno-Lozano is the Austin City Hall reporter at KUT. Got a tip? Email her at lmorenolozano@kut.org. Follow her on X @LuzMorenoLozano.
See stories by Luz Moreno-Lozano
