Austin City Council election results: 5 seats are up for grabs

Half of Austin voters will decide who they want to represent them at City Hall this election.

Along with the mayor, seats in Districts 2, 4, 6, 7 and 10 are on the ballot for voters in those districts. Three incumbents are fending off challengers, while Districts 7 and 10 will have new leadership after representatives there reached their term limits.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and early voting numbers are expected to roll in shortly after. We'll post initial numbers from the Travis County Clerk's office and then provide updates throughout the night.

District 2

Council Member Vanessa Fuentes faces a challenge from Robert Reynolds in Southeast Austin. Fuentes was first elected to council in 2020. If she wins, this would be her second and final term representing the district.

District 4

Jose "Chito" Vela faces four challengers in North Austin. Since taking over for Greg Casar in 2022, Vela has been hawkish on land-use issues. He was one of the most vocal supporters of the city's recent revisions to its land development code. His challengers have seized on that record, arguing he's taken things in the wrong direction.

District 6

Mackenzie Kelly faces challenger Krista Laine to hold onto the seat she's held since 2021. Kelly has garnered unlikely support from some Democrats in the reliably purple district, but it's worth noting, this a nonpartisan office. Laine wants to be the voice of Northwest Austin at City Hall by focusing more on affordability issues in District 6, which straddles both Williamson and Travis counties.

District 7

Six Austinites are running to take over Leslie Pool's District 7 seat this election. Pool has not endorsed any of the candidates publicly, but Mike Siegel and Adam Powell have led the pack in fundraising to represent the North Central district at City Hall.

District 10

Marc Duchen has secured the endorsement of outgoing Council Member Alison Alter to represent the West Austin district. Duchen previously worked for Alter during her 2016 campaign. Ashika Ganguly has outraised Duchen in fundraising by a 2-to-1 margin and received endorsements from a slew of current and former council members.

Both candidates are offering drastically different visions to represent the district's interests at City Hall.