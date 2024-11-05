Hays County 2024 election results
Today is Election Day and voters will have until 7 p.m. to get in line to cast their ballots.
Hays County voters will weigh in on national, state and local races, including the next Hays County Sheriff and several city officials. A county-wide $440-million transportation bond is also on the table. Here's what you need to know to vote in Hays County.
Early voting results will start coming in at 7 p.m. and will be updated below throughout the evening. Results are considered unofficial until they’re canvassed by local officials.
*signifies incumbent
County-wide races
Proposition A (Road Bond)
For (00.00%)
Against (00.00%)
Sheriff
Republican: Anthony Hipolito (00.00%)
Democrat: Alex Villalobos (00.00%)
Judge, County Court-at-Law Number 3
Republican: Robert E. Updegrove (00.00%)
Democrat: Elaine S. Brown* (00.00%)
District Clerk
Republican: Philip Muzzy (00.00%)
Democrat: Amanda K. Calvert (00.00%)
Commissioner, Precinct 3
Republican: Morgan Hammer (00.00%)
Democrat: Rebecca Minnick (00.00%)
Constable, Precinct 2
Republican: David L. Saenz (00.00%)
Democrat: Michael Torres* (00.00%)
Local races
Kyle
City Council, District 5
Courtney Goza (00.00%)
Marc McKinney (00.00%)
Melisa Medina (00.00%)
San Marcos
Mayor
Jane Hughson* (00.00%)
Juan Miguel Arredondo (00.00%)
City Council, Place 5
Roland Saucedo (00.00%)
Atom Von Arndt (00.00%)
Griffin Spell (00.00%)
Lorenzo Gonzalez (00.00%)
City Council, Place 6
Amanda Rodriguez (00.00%)
Maraya Dunn (00.00%)
School Districts
San Marcos CISD
Proposition A
For (00.00%)
Against (00.00%)
Wimberley ISD
Board of Trustees, Place 1
Benjamin Kiowski (00.00%)
Andrea Justus (00.00%)
Board of Trustees, Place 2
Nathan Cross (00.00%)
Lindsey Deringer (00.00%)
Uncontested races
A number of Hays County candidates ran unopposed in this election. Those seats include:
Tax Assessor-Collector - Jennifer M. Escobar (D)
Commissioner, Precinct 1 - Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe* (D)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1 - Jo Anne Prado* (D)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2 - J.R. Mendoza (D)
Constable, Precinct 1 - David L. Peterson (D)
Constable, Precinct 3 - Don Montague (R)
Constable, Precinct 4 - Dave Graham (R)
Constable, Precinct 5 - John Ellen (R)
Kyle City Council, District 6 - Michael Tobias*
The Hays County Elections Department will upload a full report of the unofficial election results at 7 p.m. Click here to check it out.