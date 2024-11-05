© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A group of people waiting in line outside a building with signs that read "VOTE AQUI HERE" in large lettering. The glass door to the voting location is propped open.
2024 Election Results
Results for national, state and local elections, including the Austin mayoral race, Austin City Council and more. Results will start to roll in after polls in Texas close at 7 p.m.

Hays County 2024 election results

KUT 90.5 | By Maya Fawaz
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:15 PM CST
A line of voters, several on their phones, stand on the curb outside a polling place.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Hays County residents could vote on a new sheriff, a measure to fund road construction and more.

Today is Election Day and voters will have until 7 p.m. to get in line to cast their ballots.

Hays County voters will weigh in on national, state and local races, including the next Hays County Sheriff and several city officials. A county-wide $440-million transportation bond is also on the table. Here's what you need to know to vote in Hays County.

Early voting results will start coming in at 7 p.m. and will be updated below throughout the evening. Results are considered unofficial until they’re canvassed by local officials.

*signifies incumbent

County-wide races

Proposition A (Road Bond)

For (00.00%)
Against (00.00%)

Sheriff 

Republican: Anthony Hipolito (00.00%)
Democrat: Alex Villalobos (00.00%)

Judge, County Court-at-Law Number 3

Republican: Robert E. Updegrove (00.00%)
Democrat: Elaine S. Brown* (00.00%)

District Clerk
Republican: Philip Muzzy (00.00%)
Democrat: Amanda K. Calvert (00.00%)

Commissioner, Precinct 3
Republican: Morgan Hammer (00.00%)
Democrat: Rebecca Minnick (00.00%)

Constable, Precinct 2
Republican: David L. Saenz (00.00%)
Democrat: Michael Torres* (00.00%)

Local races

Kyle

City Council, District 5
Courtney Goza (00.00%)
Marc McKinney (00.00%)
Melisa Medina (00.00%)

San Marcos

Mayor
Jane Hughson* (00.00%)
Juan Miguel Arredondo (00.00%)

City Council, Place 5
Roland Saucedo (00.00%)
Atom Von Arndt (00.00%)
Griffin Spell (00.00%)
Lorenzo Gonzalez (00.00%)

City Council, Place 6
Amanda Rodriguez (00.00%)
Maraya Dunn (00.00%)

School Districts

San Marcos CISD 

Proposition A 
For (00.00%)
Against (00.00%)

Wimberley ISD

Board of Trustees, Place 1
Benjamin Kiowski (00.00%)
Andrea Justus (00.00%)

Board of Trustees, Place 2
Nathan Cross (00.00%)
Lindsey Deringer (00.00%)

Uncontested races

A number of Hays County candidates ran unopposed in this election. Those seats include: 

Tax Assessor-Collector - Jennifer M. Escobar (D)

Commissioner, Precinct 1 - Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe* (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1 - Jo Anne Prado* (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2 - J.R. Mendoza (D)

Constable, Precinct 1 - David L. Peterson (D)

Constable, Precinct 3 - Don Montague (R)

Constable, Precinct 4 - Dave Graham (R)

Constable, Precinct 5 - John Ellen (R)

Kyle City Council, District 6 - Michael Tobias*

The Hays County Elections Department will upload a full report of the unofficial election results at 7 p.m. Click here to check it out.

Tags
Politics Hays County2024 ElectionsVotingKUT
Maya Fawaz
Maya Fawaz is KUT's Hays County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at mfawaz@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @mayagfawaz.
See stories by Maya Fawaz
Related Content