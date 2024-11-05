Hays County 2024 election results

Today is Election Day and voters will have until 7 p.m. to get in line to cast their ballots.

Hays County voters will weigh in on national, state and local races, including the next Hays County Sheriff and several city officials. A county-wide $440-million transportation bond is also on the table. Here's what you need to know to vote in Hays County .

Early voting results will start coming in at 7 p.m. and will be updated below throughout the evening. Results are considered unofficial until they’re canvassed by local officials.

*signifies incumbent



County-wide races

Proposition A (Road Bond)

For (00.00%)

Against (00.00%)

Sheriff

Republican: Anthony Hipolito (00.00%)

Democrat: Alex Villalobos (00.00%)

Judge, County Court-at-Law Number 3

Republican: Robert E. Updegrove (00.00%)

Democrat: Elaine S. Brown* (00.00%)

District Clerk

Republican: Philip Muzzy (00.00%)

Democrat: Amanda K. Calvert (00.00%)

Commissioner, Precinct 3

Republican: Morgan Hammer (00.00%)

Democrat: Rebecca Minnick (00.00%)

Constable, Precinct 2

Republican: David L. Saenz (00.00%)

Democrat: Michael Torres* (00.00%)



Local races

Kyle

City Council, District 5

Courtney Goza (00.00%)

Marc McKinney (00.00%)

Melisa Medina (00.00%)

San Marcos

Mayor

Jane Hughson* (00.00%)

Juan Miguel Arredondo (00.00%)

City Council, Place 5

Roland Saucedo (00.00%)

Atom Von Arndt (00.00%)

Griffin Spell (00.00%)

Lorenzo Gonzalez (00.00%)

City Council, Place 6

Amanda Rodriguez (00.00%)

Maraya Dunn (00.00%)



School Districts

San Marcos CISD

Proposition A

For (00.00%)

Against (00.00%)

Wimberley ISD

Board of Trustees, Place 1

Benjamin Kiowski (00.00%)

Andrea Justus (00.00%)

Board of Trustees, Place 2

Nathan Cross (00.00%)

Lindsey Deringer (00.00%)



Uncontested races

A number of Hays County candidates ran unopposed in this election. Those seats include:

Tax Assessor-Collector - Jennifer M. Escobar (D)

Commissioner, Precinct 1 - Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe* (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1 - Jo Anne Prado* (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2 - J.R. Mendoza (D)

Constable, Precinct 1 - David L. Peterson (D)

Constable, Precinct 3 - Don Montague (R)

Constable, Precinct 4 - Dave Graham (R)

Constable, Precinct 5 - John Ellen (R)

Kyle City Council, District 6 - Michael Tobias*

The Hays County Elections Department will upload a full report of the unofficial election results at 7 p.m. Click here to check it out.