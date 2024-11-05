Travis County 2024 election results

Election Day is today. Voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their ballots — as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can vote.

If you haven’t hit the polls yet, check out KUT’s Travis County Voter Guide for everything you need to know before casting your ballot.

KUT is monitoring Travis County-wide races and will keep you updated here. Early voting results will come in around 7 p.m. and more will trickle in throughout the evening. Results are considered unofficial until they're canvassed by local officials.

Here’s what we’re covering:

*Signifies incumbent

A note on runoffs: Austin requires candidates to earn more than 50% of votes to win a race. If no candidate receives more than half of all votes, a runoff election will be held for the top two candidates with the highest percentage of votes.



Local Government

City of Austin Mayor

Carmen D. Llanes Pulido

Jeffery L. Bowen

Doug Greco

Kirk Watson*

Kathie Tovo

Austin City Council District 2

Vanessa Fuentes*

Robert Reynolds

Austin City Council District 4

Louis Herrin

Monica Guzmán

Eduardo “Lalito” Romero

José “Chito” Vela*

Jim Rabuck

Austin City Council District 6

Krista Laine

Mackenzie Kelly*

Austin City Council District 7

Gary L. Bledsoe

Pierre Huy Nguyen

Todd Shaw

Edwin Bautista

Mike Siegal

Adam Powell

Austin City Council District 10

Marc Duchen

Ashika Ganguly

Travis County District Attorney

José Garza * (D)

Daniel W Betts (R)



School boards

Austin ISD Board of Trustees, District 2

LaRessa Quintana

Sarah Ivory

Austin ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large Position B

Amy Moore

Dylan “Sky” MacAdams

Fernando Lucas de Urioste

Lindsey Stringer

Nathaniel Hellman

Nick Franke



Tax rate elections

Travis County Prop A

For

Against

Austin ISD Prop A

For

Against

Travis County ESD 2 Prop A

For

Against



Uncontested races

Many Travis County candidates ran unopposed in this election. Those seats include:

Travis County Sheriff - Sally Hernandez* (D)

County Attorney - Delia Garza* (D)

Travis County Commissioner, Precinct 1 - Jeffrey Travillion* (D)

Travis County Commissioner, Precinct 3 - Ann Howard (D)

County Tax Assessor-Collector - Celia Israel* (D)

District Judge, 427 Judicial District - Tamara B. Needles

District Judge, 450 Judicial District - Brad Urrutia

District Judge, 460 Judicial District - Selena Alvarenga

Judge, County Court at Law No. 8 - Carlos H. Barrera (D)

Judge, County Court at Law No. 9 - Kim Williams (D)

Judge, Probate Court No. 2 - Nick Chu (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 - Tanisa Jeffers

County Constable, Precinct 1 - Tonya Nixon (D)

County Constable, Precinct 2 - Adan Ballesteros (D)

County Constable, Precinct 3 - Stacy Suits (D)

County Constable, Precinct 4 - George Morales III (D)

County Constable, Precinct 5 - Carlos B. Lopez (D)

All Travis County election results will be posted here.