Travis County 2024 election results
Election Day is today. Voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their ballots — as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can vote.
If you haven’t hit the polls yet, check out KUT’s Travis County Voter Guide for everything you need to know before casting your ballot.
KUT is monitoring Travis County-wide races and will keep you updated here. Early voting results will come in around 7 p.m. and more will trickle in throughout the evening. Results are considered unofficial until they're canvassed by local officials.
Here’s what we’re covering:
*Signifies incumbent
A note on runoffs: Austin requires candidates to earn more than 50% of votes to win a race. If no candidate receives more than half of all votes, a runoff election will be held for the top two candidates with the highest percentage of votes.
Local Government
City of Austin Mayor
Carmen D. Llanes Pulido
Jeffery L. Bowen
Doug Greco
Kirk Watson*
Kathie Tovo
Austin City Council District 2
Vanessa Fuentes*
Robert Reynolds
Austin City Council District 4
Louis Herrin
Monica Guzmán
Eduardo “Lalito” Romero
José “Chito” Vela*
Jim Rabuck
Austin City Council District 6
Krista Laine
Mackenzie Kelly*
Austin City Council District 7
Gary L. Bledsoe
Pierre Huy Nguyen
Todd Shaw
Edwin Bautista
Mike Siegal
Adam Powell
Austin City Council District 10
Marc Duchen
Ashika Ganguly
Travis County District Attorney
José Garza * (D)
Daniel W Betts (R)
School boards
Austin ISD Board of Trustees, District 2
LaRessa Quintana
Sarah Ivory
Austin ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large Position B
Amy Moore
Dylan “Sky” MacAdams
Fernando Lucas de Urioste
Lindsey Stringer
Nathaniel Hellman
Nick Franke
Tax rate elections
Travis County Prop A
For
Against
Austin ISD Prop A
For
Against
Travis County ESD 2 Prop A
For
Against
Uncontested races
Many Travis County candidates ran unopposed in this election. Those seats include:
Travis County Sheriff - Sally Hernandez* (D)
County Attorney - Delia Garza* (D)
Travis County Commissioner, Precinct 1 - Jeffrey Travillion* (D)
Travis County Commissioner, Precinct 3 - Ann Howard (D)
County Tax Assessor-Collector - Celia Israel* (D)
District Judge, 427 Judicial District - Tamara B. Needles
District Judge, 450 Judicial District - Brad Urrutia
District Judge, 460 Judicial District - Selena Alvarenga
Judge, County Court at Law No. 8 - Carlos H. Barrera (D)
Judge, County Court at Law No. 9 - Kim Williams (D)
Judge, Probate Court No. 2 - Nick Chu (D)
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 - Tanisa Jeffers
County Constable, Precinct 1 - Tonya Nixon (D)
County Constable, Precinct 2 - Adan Ballesteros (D)
County Constable, Precinct 3 - Stacy Suits (D)
County Constable, Precinct 4 - George Morales III (D)
County Constable, Precinct 5 - Carlos B. Lopez (D)
All Travis County election results will be posted here.