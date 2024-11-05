© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A group of people waiting in line outside a building with signs that read "VOTE AQUI HERE" in large lettering. The glass door to the voting location is propped open.
2024 Election Results
Results for national, state and local elections, including the Austin mayoral race, Austin City Council and more. Results will start to roll in after polls in Texas close at 7 p.m.

Travis County 2024 election results

KUT 90.5 | By Katy McAfee
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:13 PM CST
A handful of voters stand in line at a polling location.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
This year's election is consequential at the local as well as national level. Big races like Austin mayor are on the ballot.

Election Day is today. Voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their ballots — as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can vote.

If you haven’t hit the polls yet, check out KUT’s Travis County Voter Guide for everything you need to know before casting your ballot.

KUT is monitoring Travis County-wide races and will keep you updated here. Early voting results will come in around 7 p.m. and more will trickle in throughout the evening. Results are considered unofficial until they're canvassed by local officials.

Here’s what we’re covering:

*Signifies incumbent 

A note on runoffs: Austin requires candidates to earn more than 50% of votes to win a race. If no candidate receives more than half of all votes, a runoff election will be held for the top two candidates with the highest percentage of votes. 

Local Government

City of Austin Mayor 

Carmen D. Llanes Pulido
Jeffery L. Bowen
Doug Greco
Kirk Watson*
Kathie Tovo

Austin City Council District 2 

Vanessa Fuentes*
Robert Reynolds

Austin City Council District 4

Louis Herrin
Monica Guzmán
Eduardo “Lalito” Romero
José “Chito” Vela*
Jim Rabuck

Austin City Council District 6

Krista Laine
Mackenzie Kelly*

Austin City Council District 7

Gary L. Bledsoe
Pierre Huy Nguyen
Todd Shaw
Edwin Bautista
Mike Siegal
Adam Powell

Austin City Council District 10 

Marc Duchen
Ashika Ganguly

Travis County District Attorney 

José Garza * (D)
Daniel W Betts (R)

School boards

Austin ISD Board of Trustees, District 2

LaRessa Quintana
Sarah Ivory

Austin ISD Board of Trustees, At-Large Position B

Amy Moore
Dylan “Sky” MacAdams
Fernando Lucas de Urioste
Lindsey Stringer
Nathaniel Hellman
Nick Franke

Tax rate elections

Travis County Prop A 

For
Against

Austin ISD Prop A

For
Against

Travis County ESD 2 Prop A 

For
Against

Uncontested races

Many Travis County candidates ran unopposed in this election. Those seats include:

Travis County Sheriff - Sally Hernandez* (D)

County Attorney - Delia Garza* (D)

Travis County Commissioner, Precinct 1 - Jeffrey Travillion* (D)

Travis County Commissioner, Precinct 3 - Ann Howard (D)

County Tax Assessor-Collector - Celia Israel* (D)

District Judge, 427 Judicial District - Tamara B. Needles

District Judge, 450 Judicial District - Brad Urrutia

District Judge, 460 Judicial District - Selena Alvarenga

Judge, County Court at Law No. 8 - Carlos H. Barrera (D)

Judge, County Court at Law No. 9 - Kim Williams (D)

Judge, Probate Court No. 2 - Nick Chu (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 - Tanisa Jeffers

County Constable, Precinct 1 - Tonya Nixon (D)

County Constable, Precinct 2 - Adan Ballesteros (D)

County Constable, Precinct 3 - Stacy Suits (D)

County Constable, Precinct 4 - George Morales III (D)

County Constable, Precinct 5 - Carlos B. Lopez (D)

All Travis County election results will be posted here.

Tags
Politics 2024 ElectionsVotingTravis CountyKUT
Katy McAfee
See stories by Katy McAfee
Related Content