Travis County Prop A election results: Voters will decide on funding to expand child care

Travis County voters will decide whether to raise property taxes to help expand child care through subsidies to day cares and an incentive program for employers.

Travis County Proposition A would add 2.5 cents per $100 of property valuation. The tax rate increase would cost the average Travis County homeowner an extra $126 per year.

The tax would generate some $75 million in the first year. Travis County estimates the money would fund almost 6,000 slots in day cares or after-school and summer programs. Those spots would be reserved for children from families earning 85% or less of the median family income. That's a roughly $100,000 annual income for a family of four.

The tax revenue would also be used to incentivize companies to make child care an employee benefit by matching employer contributions.

