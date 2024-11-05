© 2024 KUT Public Media

A group of people waiting in line outside a building with signs that read "VOTE AQUI HERE" in large lettering. The glass door to the voting location is propped open.
2024 Election Results
Results for national, state and local elections, including the Austin mayoral race, Austin City Council and more. Results will start to roll in after polls in Texas close at 7 p.m.

Travis County Prop A election results: Voters will decide on funding to expand child care

KUT 90.5 | By Katy McAfee,
Nathan Bernier
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:00 PM CST
A line outside of the Ruiz Branch of the Austin Public Library to vote
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Voters wait in line at a polling station in Southpark Meadows Shopping Center. Among the questions they'll be asked to decide is whether to raise Travis County property taxes to help pay for more child care services.

Travis County voters will decide whether to raise property taxes to help expand child care through subsidies to day cares and an incentive program for employers.

Travis County Proposition A would add 2.5 cents per $100 of property valuation. The tax rate increase would cost the average Travis County homeowner an extra $126 per year.

The tax would generate some $75 million in the first year. Travis County estimates the money would fund almost 6,000 slots in day cares or after-school and summer programs. Those spots would be reserved for children from families earning 85% or less of the median family income. That's a roughly $100,000 annual income for a family of four.

The tax revenue would also be used to incentivize companies to make child care an employee benefit by matching employer contributions.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and results will start rolling in shortly after. Check back for the latest numbers.
Katy McAfee
Nathan Bernier
Nathan Bernier is the transportation reporter at KUT. He covers the big projects that are reshaping how we get around Austin, like the I-35 overhaul, the airport's rapid growth and the multibillion-dollar transit expansion Project Connect. He also focuses on the daily changes that affect how we walk, bike and drive around the city. Got a tip? Email him at nbernier@kut.org. Follow him on X @KUTnathan.
