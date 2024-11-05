Williamson County 2024 election results

Today is Election Day! Voters in Williamson County will head to the polls to help decide a long list of important local races, including who will become the next sheriff and county attorney.

You can find more information about those races, as well as many others by checking out KUT’s Williamson County voter guide .

(Not a Williamson County resident? Check out our Travis County voter guide or our Hays County voter guide for those races.)

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight. Remember, you are allowed to cast a ballot as long as you get in line before polls close.

*signifies incumbent



Contested races

County attorney

Democrat: Amy Lyn Lefkowitz

Republican: Dee Hobbs*

Sheriff

Democrat: Mike Gleason*

Republican: Matthew Lindemann

County commissioner, Precinct 3

Republican: Valerie Covey*

Libertarian: Wes Benedict

County constable, Precinct 1

Democrat: Mickey Chance*

Republican: Vinnie Cherrone

County constable, Precinct 4

Democrat: Kenneth Guerrero

Republican: Paul L. Leal*

Liberty Hill ISD Prop A

For

Against

Liberty Hill ISD Prop B

For

Against

Round Rock ISD Prop A

For

Against

Round Rock ISD Prop B

For

Against

Round Rock ISD Prop C

For

Against

Round Rock ISD Prop D

For

Against



Uncontested races

Many Williamson County candidates ran unopposed in this election. Those seats include:

District judge, 26th Judicial District - Donna King* (R)

District judge, 395th Judicial District - Ryan Larson* (R)

District judge, 425th Judicial District - Betsy Figer Lambeth* (R)

District judge, 480th Judicial District - Scott K. Field* (R)

District attorney, 26th Judicial District - Shawn Dick* (R)

County court at law, No. 5 - Will Ward* (R)

County tax assessor collector - Larry Gaddes* (R)

County commissioner, Precinct 1 - Terry Cook* (D)

County Constable, Precinct 2 - Jeff Anderson* (R)

County Constable, Precinct 3 - Kevin Wilkie (R)