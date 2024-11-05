Williamson County 2024 election results
Today is Election Day! Voters in Williamson County will head to the polls to help decide a long list of important local races, including who will become the next sheriff and county attorney.
You can find more information about those races, as well as many others by checking out KUT’s Williamson County voter guide.
(Not a Williamson County resident? Check out our Travis County voter guide or our Hays County voter guide for those races.)
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight. Remember, you are allowed to cast a ballot as long as you get in line before polls close.
*signifies incumbent
Contested races
County attorney
Democrat: Amy Lyn Lefkowitz
Republican: Dee Hobbs*
Sheriff
Democrat: Mike Gleason*
Republican: Matthew Lindemann
County commissioner, Precinct 3
Republican: Valerie Covey*
Libertarian: Wes Benedict
County constable, Precinct 1
Democrat: Mickey Chance*
Republican: Vinnie Cherrone
County constable, Precinct 4
Democrat: Kenneth Guerrero
Republican: Paul L. Leal*
Liberty Hill ISD Prop A
For
Against
Liberty Hill ISD Prop B
For
Against
Round Rock ISD Prop A
For
Against
Round Rock ISD Prop B
For
Against
Round Rock ISD Prop C
For
Against
Round Rock ISD Prop D
For
Against
Uncontested races
Many Williamson County candidates ran unopposed in this election. Those seats include:
District judge, 26th Judicial District - Donna King* (R)
District judge, 395th Judicial District - Ryan Larson* (R)
District judge, 425th Judicial District - Betsy Figer Lambeth* (R)
District judge, 480th Judicial District - Scott K. Field* (R)
District attorney, 26th Judicial District - Shawn Dick* (R)
County court at law, No. 5 - Will Ward* (R)
County tax assessor collector - Larry Gaddes* (R)
County commissioner, Precinct 1 - Terry Cook* (D)
County Constable, Precinct 2 - Jeff Anderson* (R)
County Constable, Precinct 3 - Kevin Wilkie (R)
To see results for city and school district races on the ballot, go here.