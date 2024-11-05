© 2024 KUT Public Media

A group of people waiting in line outside a building with signs that read "VOTE AQUI HERE" in large lettering. The glass door to the voting location is propped open.
2024 Election Results
Results for national, state and local elections, including the Austin mayoral race, Austin City Council and more. Results will start to roll in after polls in Texas close at 7 p.m.

Williamson County 2024 election results

KUT 90.5 | By Kailey Hunt
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:21 PM CST
Voters wait in line on the evening of Super Tuesday primary voting at the ACC Highland polling location.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT News
Williamson County residents could vote for county sheriff, school board seats and more.

Today is Election Day! Voters in Williamson County will head to the polls to help decide a long list of important local races, including who will become the next sheriff and county attorney.

You can find more information about those races, as well as many others by checking out KUT’s Williamson County voter guide.

(Not a Williamson County resident? Check out our Travis County voter guide or our Hays County voter guide for those races.)

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight. Remember, you are allowed to cast a ballot as long as you get in line before polls close.

*signifies incumbent

Contested races

County attorney

Democrat: Amy Lyn Lefkowitz
Republican: Dee Hobbs*

Sheriff

Democrat: Mike Gleason*
Republican: Matthew Lindemann

County commissioner, Precinct 3

Republican: Valerie Covey*
Libertarian: Wes Benedict

County constable, Precinct 1

Democrat: Mickey Chance*
Republican: Vinnie Cherrone

County constable, Precinct 4

Democrat: Kenneth Guerrero
Republican: Paul L. Leal*

Liberty Hill ISD Prop A
For
Against

Liberty Hill ISD Prop B
For
Against

Round Rock ISD Prop A
For
Against

Round Rock ISD Prop B
For
Against

Round Rock ISD Prop C
For
Against

Round Rock ISD Prop D
For
Against

Uncontested races

Many Williamson County candidates ran unopposed in this election. Those seats include: 

District judge, 26th Judicial District - Donna King* (R)

District judge, 395th Judicial District - Ryan Larson* (R)

District judge, 425th Judicial District - Betsy Figer Lambeth* (R)

District judge, 480th Judicial District - Scott K. Field* (R)

District attorney, 26th Judicial District - Shawn Dick* (R)

County court at law, No. 5 - Will Ward* (R)

County tax assessor collector - Larry Gaddes* (R)

County commissioner, Precinct 1 - Terry Cook* (D)

County Constable, Precinct 2 - Jeff Anderson* (R)

County Constable, Precinct 3 - Kevin Wilkie (R)

To see results for city and school district races on the ballot, go here.
Kailey Hunt
Kailey Hunt is KUT's Williamson County reporter. Got a tip? Email her at khunt@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @KaileyEHunt.
