Anthony Hipolito wins Hays County sheriff's race

Republican Anthony Hipolito has beaten Democrat Alex Villalobos in the race for Hays County sheriff, with 52.69% of the vote.

Hipolito said he's proud of the campaign he ran.

"It's always been about people over party," he said. "I heard it over and over and over again throughout the two weeks of early voting and Election Day that I was the only Republican that so many people listened to."

Hipolito said he appreciated those who voted against him for exercising their right to vote.

"I want them to know that I'm going to serve them the exact same way that I'm going to serve the folks that supported me," he said.

The sheriff is an elected law enforcement officer who apprehends fugitives, runs the county jail and leads a team of deputies and other law enforcement personnel like school resource officers . Locally, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office has been at the forefront of issues concerning schools, including launching campaigns for fentanyl awareness and dealing with violent threats to campuses .

"I want safety and security. I want people to feel safe in their neighborhoods. I want people to feel safe in their schools," Hipolito said. "My message has resonated because I want this county to be the safest county in America."

Hipolito was endorsed by current Republican Sheriff Gary Cutler, who has been in office for 14 years. Cutler was behind efforts to expand the county jail and denounced a local curfew during the early stages of the pandemic.

Hipolito said the endorsement helped him secure the position.

"I gained so many votes just by his endorsement alone," he said. "That speaks volumes of the work that he's done in this community."

One of his priorities, he said, will be transparency with the community and members of the media.

More than 126,000 people cast ballots in Hays County this election. Voter turnout was at 67.89% — slightly lower than the 2020 turnout rate of 71.2%.

