An Austin-area guide to the May 3 election

Voters across Travis, Williamson and Hays counties will line up on May 3 to cast their ballots, deciding who represents them and how their local school districts get funded. Here’s what you need to know to vote in the election.



What's on the ballot?

Over a dozen mayoral and city council seats are contested across multiple cities, including Cedar Park, Round Rock and West Lake Hills.

School board positions are up for grabs in several school districts, including Eanes ISD, Lake Travis ISD, Pflugerville ISD, Liberty Hill ISD and Dripping Springs ISD.

Hays CISD has a nearly $1 billion school bond and Dripping Springs ISD has a $400 million school bond on the ballot. Here's a more detailed look at what is in each bond:



Here are links to consolidated sample ballots for each county:



Want to see your personalized sample ballot? Click this link.



Important dates

April 22 - April 29 — Early voting

April 22 — Deadline to submit a mail-in ballot application (received, not postmarked)

May 3 — Election Day

Am I registered to vote?

You can go to the Texas Secretary of State's website to check your registration anywhere in the state. If it turns out you're not registered, the deadline for this election has passed — but you can visit the Vote Texas website to learn how to register for future elections.



When and where can I vote?

You have to vote at a polling location in the county where you live.

On Election Day, Travis, Williamson and Hays County voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as you're in line by the time polls close, you can cast your ballot.

You can find a map for Travis County early voting locations and times below.



Tuesday, April 22 – Saturday, April 26 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Sunday, April 27 (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Monday, April 28 – Tuesday, April 29 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

You can find a map for Williamson County early voting locations and times below.



Tuesday, April 22 – Saturday, April 26 (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Monday, April 28 – Tuesday, April 29 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

You can find Hays County early voting locations and times at this link.



Tuesday, April 22 – Friday, April 25 (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Saturday, April 26 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Monday, April 28 – Tuesday, April 29 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

What do I bring with me to the polls?

Make sure to bring a photo ID when you vote. Acceptable forms of ID include:



Texas driver's license

Texas election identification certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas handgun license

U.S. military identification card that includes your photograph

U.S. citizenship certificate that includes your photograph

U.S. passport

The ID can be expired for up to four years. If you're 70 or older, you can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID, here are the alternatives you can bring to the polls:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

certified birth certificate or court admissible birth document

All of these documents can either be a copy or the original. If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.



What not to do at the polls

Remember that you can't use cellphones, cameras, computers or any kind of recording device within 100 feet of voting booths. If you were planning to have some notes on your phone, print them out instead.

You also can't wear clothes or accessories relating to a candidate, political party or measure on the ballot.



Voting by mail?

In Texas, you can vote by mail only if you:



won't be in the county you're registered in during early voting and on Election Day

are sick or disabled

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

are 65 or older on Election Day

are in prison or civil commitment, but are otherwise eligible

The deadline to submit a request for a mail-in ballot is April 22. To vote by mail, print the “Application for Ballot by Mail” or submit an online request for it to be mailed to you. Fill out the required sections and sign your name with the date. Then, mail the completed application to the early voting clerk in your county. You can visit the Texas Secretary of State's website for more guidance.

The Austin-area League of Women Voters has also put together a guide to voting by mail for Central Texas voters, which you can find on the organization's website.

Once you get your mail-in ballot, keep these deadlines in mind to make sure your ballot is received on time:



Postmarked: Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

Post received: Monday, May 5 at 5 p.m.

In-person received: Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

If you hand deliver your mail-in ballot to the county elections office, you will need to show a photo ID.

Once you’ve returned your mail-in ballot, you can check its status on the Texas Secretary of State's website.