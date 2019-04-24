The 14th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute To Excellence Awards, Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. concludes highlights of the 14th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Salute to Excellence Awards held during Super Bowl LIII week in February.

Featured on the program are Ronnie Barnes, senior vice president of medical services and head athletic trainer with the New York Giants; Warrick Dunn, founder of the Warrick Dunn Foundation and former running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons; and John Wooten, co-founder and chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation.

