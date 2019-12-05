2 Bastrop ISD Schools Close, 4 Others On Boil Water Notice After Water Line Break

Cedar Creek High School and Bluebonnet Elementary School will not have school today following a water line break, Bastrop ISD said in a Facebook post.

The district said parents were told of the closures by phone call and text. Bastrop ISD said it is making arrangements for students who were already on buses when school was canceled. "Parents who have the ability to pick up their children who are at Bluebonnet should do so," the district said.

Four other schools in Bastrop ISD — Cedar Creek Elementary, Cedar Creek Intermediate School, Cedar Creek Middle School and Red Rock Elementary — are under a boil water notice.

The school district says it has plenty of bottled water for students and staff at the four schools and classes will continue as normal today.

This is a developing story.