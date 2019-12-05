2 Bastrop ISD Schools Close After Water Line Break

Cedar Creek High School and Bluebonnet Elementary School will not have school today following a water line break, Bastrop ISD said in a Facebook post.

The district said parents were told of the closures by phone call and text. Bastrop ISD said it is making arrangements for students who were already on buses when school was canceled. "Parents who have the ability to pick up their children who are at Bluebonnet should do so," the district said.

Classes are expected to resume Friday.

Four other schools in Bastrop ISD were initially thought to be under a boil water notice, but the district later clarified there is no notice for the area.

This is a developing story.