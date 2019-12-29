2 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Shooting At White Settlement Church

Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning at a church in White Settlement, according to authorities.



The shooting took place at the West Freeway Church of Christ located at 1900 S. Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, a suburb just west of Fort Worth.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the ATF, Fort Worth Fire Department and White Settlement Police, were responding to the scene Sunday afternoon.



BREAKING: #ATF Special Agents are en route to a reported shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement TX. @WSPD_TX @cityof_ws @fortworthpd pic.twitter.com/hxNJHmLw18— ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) December 29, 2019

MedStar spokeswoman Macara Trusty told The Dallas Morning News that one person died at the scene of the shooting, one person died en route to a hospital and another person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The Morning News reports that the shooter is believed to be one of those three people -- that's according to Mike Drivdahl, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

A witness told CBS affiliate KTVT that the shooter approached a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. According to the witness, another church member shot the suspect.

“It was the most scariest thing," witness Isabel Arreola told the TV station. "You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one.”



We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed.— Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019

WFAA-TV reports the shooting was captured on the livestream video of the church's Sunday service.

This is a developing story.

