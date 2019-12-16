2019 Year-End Giving

Thank you for your generosity. We are looking forward to all we can accomplish in 2020! We will be closed for the holidays, from Dec. 23 – Jan. 5, but we will checking email and will be available by phone at 512-475-6100 Dec. 30 and 31 from 10am-2pm. Q. If I make a donation now can I get a tax benefit for 2019?

A. All credit cards must be charged by December 31 to receive tax benefits for 2019. Please submit your donation online on or before December 31st to ensure your donation will count for 2019. All checks must be postmarked in 2019.

Q. I want to send you a check but I’m afraid it won’t get there by the end of the year.

A. If the check is postmarked in the year 2019, then it can count on 2019 taxes. Credit cards must be charged by Dec. 31. If you want to ensure your credit card is charged in time, please submit your donation online at KUT.org.

Q. If I contact the CAR Donation Program will I get a tax benefit in 2019?

A. If you contact CARS at 877-KUT-4-CAR or 877-588-4227 at any time during the 2019 year, you may use the donation on your taxes in 2019. Your car does not have to be picked up during 2019 nor does it have to be sold during 2019. As long as you have been in contact with a CARS representative in 2019 your car may be used as a tax donation for 2019.

You can find out about the gas card promotion and the vehicle donation program at KUT.org/car-donation.

Q. Can you send me a tax receipt?

A. Tax receipts will be sent in January 2020. If we have your email on file we will email a copy. If we do not have your email address on file we will mail it.

Q. What does this whole Fair Market Value mean?

A. The fair market value is the price of a gift had it been sold instead of given. You can get your tax deductible amount by decreasing the Fair Market Value of a gift from the actual amount you donated. Let’s say you gave $120 – and received a KUTX Live CD. The CD's fair market value is $15. The total deductible amount of the gift is $105. When we mail your tax receipt, we will include the fair market value of any thank you gift(s) over the IRS Token Value that you requested and subtract it from your donation leaving you with your total tax-deductible contribution for 2019.

Q. I'm a current Program Sponsor. What was my total for 2019?

A. Please contact Brian Benschoter at bbenschoter@kut.org or your sponsorship representative.