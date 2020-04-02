44 Of The 70 Austinites Who Flew To Mexico For Spring Break Have Now Tested Positive For COVID-19.

By 1 hour ago
  • Julia Reihs / KUT

UT Austin says a total of 44 students have tested positive for COVID-19 after chartering a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over spring break.

The university and Austin Public Health initially said 28 students had tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus on Tuesday. Officials say the group flew out on the chartered plane collectively but took separate flights back.

UT and APH are currently tracing contacts of those who were on the trip, and some exposed travelers are under investigation by the public health authority. Those who have tested positive are self-isolating, and four people had no symptoms, APH said. 

According to KVUE, the travelers chartered the flight through JusCollege, leaving March 14 and returning March 19. The company reportedly refused to give refunds on the prepaid trip – and suggested it was safe to travel to Mexico amid COVID-19 concerns in the lead-up to March 14.

Just over half of positive cases in the Austin area are of people between the ages of 20 and 40, per Austin Public Health's calculation. Roughly 10% of the population in Austin is over 65 and is more susceptible to the respiratory illness caused by COVID-19.

But health officials said Tuesday it's "dangerously misguided for young and healthy individuals to believe that they won't suffer severe symptoms" of COVID-19, and Thursday Austin Public Health reported a person in their 20s was in critical condition in a local hospital.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

70 Austin Spring-Breakers Chartered A Plane To Mexico. 28 Of Them Now Have COVID-19.

By Mar 31, 2020
Austin Public Health says, along with UT Health and University Health Services, it's investigating 70 people who chartered a plane to Mexico for spring break. Twenty-eight have tested positive for COVID-19.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Seventy young adults are being investigated for COVID-19 exposure after taking a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for spring break roughly 10 days ago, Austin Public Health says.

Of those 70, 28 have tested positive for COVID-19, and dozens are under investigation by the public health authority; four had no symptoms.

These Austin-Area Politicians Are Using Phone Banks To Reach Seniors In Need During The Pandemic

By 21 hours ago
Rep. John Bucy loads a car with donated food to be delivered to households in need in House District 136.
Courtesy of Bucy's office

Many residents in Texas House District 136 got a robocall last week – but it wasn’t a campaign message. 

In an effort to help the community’s most vulnerable residents during the coronavirus pandemic, some local leaders are turning to the political tool, which is typically reserved for campaign season.

Austinites Who Depend On Real-Life Connections For Sobriety Find Community Online

By 7 hours ago
Anabel with her dog Howie at her home in Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A lot of us are counting time: Days we’ve been sheltering in place. Days we’ve been working from home. Days since we went to school or since we lost a job. 

People in recovery are used to counting time as a way to measure their sobriety. 

Gov. Abbott Says Religious Services Are Essential — So Can Churches Still Meet? Here's What He Says.

By 15 hours ago
A sign outside a Quaker meeting house in Austin encourages people to worship at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Julia Reihs / KUT

When Gov. Greg Abbott issued his executive order Tuesday restricting nonessential activities, he made sure to note religious services are considered essential.

But in a time when people aren’t supposed to gather, what can and can’t houses of worship do? The governor’s office and the Office of the Attorney General released some guidance Wednesday.