91-Year-Old Maria Hernandez Was A 'Fighter.' But The Coronavirus Was Just Too Much.

By 3 minutes ago
  • Maria Hernandez, 91, died last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.
    Maria Hernandez, 91, died last week after testing positive for the coronavirus.
    Courtesy of the Hernandez family

Maria Hernandez isn’t a household name. She’s not famous. She was never a mayor or a congresswoman. But, her family says, the 91-year-old was tough.

“Let me tell you, my grandma was a fighter,” says Raquel Hernandez, one of Maria’s 10 grandchildren. “She was a stubborn lady – and she was just, like, a happy person.”

Maria died last week, a few days after testing positive for the coronavirus. And now her daughter Gloria Hernandez, who had been taking care of her, has the disease.     

Maria grew up in San Miguel, El Salvador. Her parents died when she was young. She raised her six kids all on her own. 

“She was very poor. She used to make bread and sell bread,” Gloria's daughter, Aisa Hernandez, says. “She would hustle for her money. She would do whatever it takes to raise her kids.”

Aisa Hernandez (left) says her grandmother Maria was like a mother to her growing up in El Salvador.
Credit Courtesy of the Hernandez family

In many ways, Maria was like a mother to Aisa. When she was just 3, Aisa and her brother went to live with Maria after Gloria moved to the U.S.

“She showed me to stay strong and be a good person,” Aisa says. “The best I could be. Be kind with others and, as well, be strong, you know?”

Ten year later, Aisa and her brother moved to the U.S. to be with their mother. It was hard leaving her grandmother, but two years later – in 1998 – Maria joined them in Austin. 

“It was a big change because she didn’t know English; she didn’t understand the language. She only spoke Spanish,” Aisa says. 

But Maria loved it here, being with some of her kids, her grandkids and, eventually, her nine great-grandchildren.

As she got older, Maria suffered a series of health problems, and she drew on that strength she had all her life to overcome them. On a trip to visit her oldest daughter in Spain, she picked up an infection and ended up having her leg amputated. Aisa says it didn’t slow her down.

“Even though she only had one leg, she would still cook, she would still somehow clean," she says. "She would do everything in the house. She was tough ... she was a very tough lady.”

Maria, with her great-granddaughter Kamila, had a leg amputated with after she developed an infection.
Credit Courtesy of the Hernandez family

Two years ago, Maria had a stroke. Doctors said she only had a few days to live. She was sent home from the hospital for hospice care. 

“But that lady, she didn't give up,” Raquel says.  “She couldn't move her hands. She couldn't eat anything. But she still [went] to therapy.”

Eventually, she recovered most of her abilities. 

“She was just trying, always, always to prove people that whatever they were thinking — that they were wrong,” Raquel says.

And Maria tried to pass this strength on to her kids and grandkids. Last year, Raquel’s newborn daughter died. In the days that followed, Maria gave her some advice.

Raquel Hernandez says her grandmother was a tough woman who never gave up.
Credit Courtesy of the Hernandez family

“Just like, ‘You need to get the strength out of nowhere, but you need to fight. You cannot just give up. And I understand that this is hard, but you have to keep going. You have to fight,’” Raquel recalls. “You know, those words encouraged me a lot. She was like, ‘You have to — you have to push yourself to the max. Nobody else will do it but you.’”

Maria’s family doesn’t know exactly how she got the coronavirus. At first they thought she had a cold, but as things got worse, they took her to the hospital. She tested positive on a Saturday, but her symptoms were mild and she was sent home Sunday. Gloria took care of her, while the rest of the family stayed away.

Maria died the following Tuesday.

Her body will be cremated – though that’s not what she wanted. 

“It’s heartbreaking because she wanted to be buried in Central America with her brothers – and we can’t even do that for her,” Aisa says.

The Hernandez family plans to bring Maria’s ashes to El Salvador, but who knows when they’ll be able to do that safely.

Got a tip? Email Matt Largey at mlargey@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @mattlargey.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Live Updates: Loan Program For Small Businesses Opens, Workforce Solutions Posts Jobs

By 10 hours ago
An H-E-B employee delivers groceries to a customer's car as part of the store's curbside pickup service.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Tuesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

As COVID-19 Continues To Spread, The Austin History Center Wants Your Diary

By 10 hours ago
Samantha White shows her journal
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Wake up. Eat breakfast. Don’t leave the house. Work from home. Think about what else is to come. Don’t leave the house. Hang out with friends over Zoom. Watch TV. Leave the house – but wear a mask. Worry. Feel grateful. Worry. Get sad. Don’t leave the house. Do it all again, with some slight variation, the next day.

Austin Needs State's Help To Combat COVID-19 In Nursing Homes, Escott Says

By 5 hours ago
Michael Minasi / KUT

Staff working at multiple facilities is contributing to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the region’s nursing homes, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Wednesday.