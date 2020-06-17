With Abbott's Green Light, Austin To Implement Plan Requiring Businesses To Enforce Mask Rules

While the governor has said Texans can’t face penalties for not wearing face coverings, cities and counties can apparently mandate that businesses require their customers to wear masks.

The City of Austin will pursue such an order in the coming days, Mayor Steve Adler wrote in a statement Wednesday.

“Wearing masks is important — to our health and to opening up the economy,” Adler said. “We will be entering an order directing businesses to come up with a simple safety plan over the next several days.”

Gov. Greg Abbott has been urging Texans to wear masks voluntarily to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but has refused to make it a requirement. On Tuesday, mayors in nine cities, including Austin, sent a letter to Abbott asking for authority to enforce mask rules, as cases and hospitalizations surge in the state.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued an order Wednesday that requires businesses to implement rules requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings. Businesses that don’t comply could be fined up to $1,000.

Afterward, in an interview with KWTX-TV, Abbott said local authorities can in fact do this and that the Bexar County judge had “finally figured that out.”

“There has been a plan in place all along that all that was needed was for local officials to actually read the plan that was issued by the state of Texas,” Abbott said.

The governor issued an executive order in April that says no government can “impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.”

“But when they do go into a store or other business, those businesses can require that,” he told KWTX-TV.

Adler said Austin will now move toward a “more direct order on masks.”

“The Governor has now given us a path and we will act consistent with his statement,” he said.

Got a tip? Email Marisa Charpentier at mcharpentier@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @marisacharp.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.