ACL Fest Canceled This Year, As Organizers Plan 2021 Return To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Austin City Limits Music Festival has been officially canceled this year, with organizers saying it's "the only responsible solution."

Organizers of the two-weekend festival hope to return to Zilker Park Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10, 2021, to celebrate the event's 20th anniversary.

"The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority," ACL Fest said on its website Wednesday.

Fans who have already bought tickets will be able to use them for next year's festival, ACL said, without a change in price. Refunds will go out to those who bought tickets directly through the festival and cannot attend next year's dates.

