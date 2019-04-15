Adler And Flannigan Pass Over Texas Candidates To Endorse Pete Buttigieg For President

By 52 minutes ago
  • Austin Mayor Steve Adler introduces South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the kickoff of his presidential campaign Sunday.
    Austin Mayor Steve Adler introduces South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg during the kickoff of his presidential campaign Sunday.
    Peter Ringenberg/WVPE

Two Austin politicians endorsed a Democratic presidential candidate over the weekend – but it wasn't either of the candidates from Texas.

Mayor Steve Adler introduced fellow mayor Pete Buttigieg on Sunday as he formally launched his campaign in South Bend, Ind. Just a few weeks ago, Adler introduced former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke at a rally in Austin.

Adler told the crowd in South Bend that the White House would benefit from someone with city leadership experience.

“Potholes are neither Republican nor Democrat; they just need to be filled," he said. "Politics in cities is the politics of everyday life. ... It is the stuff that hits home. That's why in cities, leadership matters."

Adler said he’s known Buttigieg – a Rhodes Scholar and former Naval intelligence officer ­– for years and relied on him as a mentor when he was first elected Austin's mayor in 2014.  

"The person that stood out among all the mayors from all over the country, someone I choose to emulate and learn from was known to the mayors simply as 'Mayor Pete,'" Adler said. "I was looking for and I found in Mayor Pete a true executive. ... Mayor Pete is a mayor's mayor, he is a mayor among mayors."

"Yes, America," he said, "Mayor Pete is really that special."

Austin’s District 6 Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, who also attended the campaign kickoff, said it was a historic moment for Buttigieg and the LGBTQ community.

"To see a formal campaign announcement with all the pomp and circumstance and to have Chasten [Buttigieg's husband] come out and join him on the stage, I really choked up," Flannigan told KUT. "It was a real moment for me."

Flannigan hosted an event for Buttigieg before he participated in a town hall in Austin last month. He also noted Buttigieg's experience running a city as a reason for his endorsement.

"There’s something special about successful mayors, ones that can revitalize their communities, ones that can inspire their communities," he said. "Because when you work at the city level, there are no excuses, there is no escape.”

The 37-year-old Afghan war veteran is now among nearly 20 Democrats seeking the nomination – including Texans O’Rourke and Julian Castro. Both O'Rourke and Castro began their political careers as city council members, and Castro was mayor of San Antonio for five years. 

If elected, Buttigieg would be the youngest and first openly gay president in U.S. history.

Tags: 
Pete Buttigieg
Steve Adler
2020 Presidential Election
Jimmy Flannigan

Related Content

Beto O'Rourke Says He's Raised $38.1 Million Since July — Vastly Out-raising Ted Cruz

By Oct 12, 2018
Montinique Monroe/KUT

Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D-El Paso) says he's raised $38.1 million since July 1 for his effort to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz this November.

Last week, Cruz said he raised $12 million in the same period, which was a record for a Republican candidate.

With Campaign Launch In El Paso, Beto O'Rourke Offers Another View Of Immigration And The Border

By Apr 1, 2019
Lynda Gonzalez for KUT

During his official presidential campaign kickoff rally in El Paso over the weekend, Beto O’Rourke directly refuted President Trump’s view of the country’s Southern border.

No Longer The Default, Male Candidates Grapple With Identity Too

By Mar 28, 2019

Beto O'Rourke got lots of attention from his campaign kickoff in Keokuk, Iowa. And thanks to some of his comments, not all of that attention was good.

At the start of his speech, O'Rourke referenced a call from his wife, Amy, "who's back in El Paso, Texas, where she is raising, sometimes with my help, Ulysses, who's 12 years old, Molly, who's 10, and their little brother, Henry, who is 8 years old."

To some Democratic voters, that seemed like a flip acknowledgment that he was handing off parenting duties to his wife while he pursued his political dreams.

Can Julian Castro Find A Lane In Crowded Race To Democratic Nomination?

By Apr 11, 2019

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign faces a crowded field of Democrats who want to challenge him for the presidency. Among them is Julian Castro. The former San Antonio mayor and secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development is not a household name. But he is working to change that.