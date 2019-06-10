After Eight Decades, Hut's Hamburgers Is Closing Up Shop

After decades of serving burgers to patrons downtown, Hut's Hamburgers is shutting down. The beloved burger spot, which originally opened its doors in 1939, is closing, according to owners Mike and Kim Hutchinson. It's last day of business will be Oct. 20.

“Hut’s has been a major part of our lives and we have loved running the business, but after 38 years, we are ready to move in a different direction," Mike Hutchinson said. "We have appreciated all of our wonderful customers."

The owners added that they hope to work with a "local" restauranteur to transition another eatery into the space. They are also selling the Favorite Liquor and Wine down the street on West Sixth. The Hutchinsons took over Hut's in 1981.

Hut's opened a location in January at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport, which will continue to operate.