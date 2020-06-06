"All Black Lives Matter:" Austin's LGBTQIA+ Community Holds Solidarity Protest

By 4 minutes ago
  • LGBTQIA+ community members rally and march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement outside of City Hall in downtown Austin Friday night.
    LGBTQIA+ community members rally and march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement outside of City Hall in downtown Austin Friday night.
    Michael Minasi/KUT

It’s Pride Month – a time usually filled with parades and celebrations. But after recent unrest in Austin and across the country in response to the police killings of unarmed black people, the LGBTQIA+ community took to the streets for a different reason.

What appeared to be at least a thousand protestors marched through downtown Austin Friday night in a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The event kicked off at 7 p.m. at Austin City Hall with a speech from Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan – the city’s first openly gay man on the council. He expressed his support for the movement and promised to use his influence to affect change in city government. 

“It’s my job to get it done,” Flannigan said. “That’s what I signed up for – that’s what I’m committing to you to do.” 

 

Keelan Moses, activist and drag performer, speaks during a rally and march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement outside of City Hall in downtown Austin Friday night.
Credit Michael Minasi/KUT

LGBTQIA+ activist and drag performer Keelan Moses told the crowd he has been a target of racism and homophobia his entire life. 

“I’m still trying to grow out of that every single day, and I have to check myself, and check my self-worth,” Moses said through tears. “Everyday – because that is the system that every black person has to deal with. We have had to play along too long – I’m done being silent.” 

Moses and other speakers decried police violence against black people, specifically black trans people. Throughout the protest, many people yelled the name of Tony McDade – a black transgender man who was shot and killed by a Tallahasse police officer in May. Speakers and protestors also called for justice for Iyanna Dior, a black transgender woman from Minnesota who was attacked by a group of men outside a convenience store. Their names were included in chants, alongside those of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

LGBTQIA+ community members, including Panther Lilly, rally and march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement outside of City Hall in downtown Austin.
Credit Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon/KUT

A protester who goes by Panther Lilly was holding a large rainbow flag and waving it on the side of the street as many passing cars honked in support. The Austinite identifies as a queer black man and says he is fighting to live in a world where he can be both without facing prejudice.

“So many queer lives have been lost [but] you don’t see them in the news as much,” Lilly said. “Because [people] don’t care about a person who’s queer and a person of color at the same time.” 

After about an hour of speeches, the protestors marched peacefully to the Texas State Capitol. An Austin police escort was required given the size of the crowd, which appeared to be at least a thousand people. 

Marchers took to 4th Street – passing by Austin bars and clubs frequented by the LGBTQIA+ community, their rainbow flags matching those in the crowd. 

Once at the Capitol, more speeches were made by black trans people, including model and visual artist Frankie Phoenix – a non-binary, trans woman. 

“We have to be stronger than ever before, for them, for their children, for our children, for us,” Phoenix said. “Because all black lives matter – not just the cis ones.” 

At one point, protestors were asked to be silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the length of time a Minnesota police officer held his knee on George Floyd’s neck. The only sound was the buzz of generator lights behind the Capitol gates. Behind them were dozens of Texas DPS officers patrolling the grounds. 

Once the moment of silence was over protestors began chanting again – “hands up, don’t shoot.” 

Tags: 
Protests
Pride
Black Lives Matter

Related Content

Have You Gone To A Protest In Austin Over The Past Week? The City Wants To Test You For COVID-19.

By 9 hours ago
Demonstrators face off with law enforcement in downtown Austin in solidarity with nationwide demonstrations and protests in honor of George Floyd of Minneapolis and, locally, Mike Ramos.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin Public Health officials say people who participated in recent large gatherings — like protests against police violence — should sign up to get tested for COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms.

The city is expanding eligibility for people without symptoms to get tested for free at drive-thru sites.

Austin Council Members Say They’ve Lost Faith In The Police Chief. Next Week They Vote On Changes.

By 3 hours ago
Austin police move to clear protesters from I-35 during protests against systemic racism on Sunday.
Michael Minasi / KUT

A fractured skull. A severe chest wound. A broken jaw from where a lead-pellet bag lodged inside the person's mouth. The injuries to protesters over the weekend could have been fatal, the Austin-Travis County EMS chief told City Council members Friday morning. The physical and psychological recovery could take years.

And all the injuries were caused by police.

'They Shot All Of Us': An Austin Medic Recalls A Weekend Of Police Violence Amid Peaceful Protests

By Jun 4, 2020
Liz Brake, a volunteer medic, poses outside Austin Police Department headquarters during nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Liz Brake had a long day Saturday. A lot of people did. One could argue the entire country did

As a volunteer medic on the streets of Austin, she worked through waves of pepper spray, waves of "beanbags" fired off by law enforcement, and hours of chanting by demonstrators targeted by those beanbags.

As Austinites Speak Out On Police Violence, Manley Says APD Won't Fire Into Crowds Anymore

By Jun 4, 2020
Austin police officers block protesters from getting onto the highway during demonstrations against police violence Sunday.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Austin police will not fire bags filled with lead pellets into crowds going forward, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Thursday.

During Vigil, Austin Pastors Urge Action Against Racial Injustice

By Jun 3, 2020
Photos of Ahmaud Arbery and Michael Ramos are displayed during a vigil on Wednesday.
Michael Minasi / KUT

A small group of pastors and community members prayed for peace and justice during a vigil in East Austin Wednesday night. The solemn gathering was a contrast to protesters chanting around the Austin Police Department a mile away. 

Texas Governor Warns Of Out-Of-State Agitators. But Protesters Arrested In Austin Were From Here.

By Jun 2, 2020
People gather at Austin Police Department's headquarters on Sunday to protest police violence against black people.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott warned during a press conference Tuesday that people are coming from outside Texas to protest violently.