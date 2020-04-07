All City Of Austin Parks And Trails Will Close During Easter Weekend

Starting at sunset on Thursday, all City of Austin parks and trails will close for the Easter weekend to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The closures, covering all city trails, greenbelts and preserves – including the Butler Hike and Bike Trail around Lady Bird Lake – end at sunrise Monday.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department says city parks historically see an increase in visitors during the holiday weekend, making it difficult for visitors to keep 6 feet apart.

Last week, Travis County announced all its parks would close for the upcoming weekend, from 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Monday.

If you're not sure if a greenspace is considered a city park, you can use the Parks and Recreation Department's parkviewer app to see if it's closed. The city says signs, gates and park ranger patrols will remind people of the closures.

The city has already closed all aquatic facilities, Barking Springs — the spillway below Barton Springs Pool – golf courses, playgrounds and amenities, like basketball courts, skate parks and exercise equipment.

Last month, The Trail Foundation asked Austinites to stay off the trail around Lady Bird Lake, as some sections make physical distancing requirements difficult to comply with. The foundation noted at the time it did not have the jurisdiction to close the trail.

Got a tip? Email Andy Jechow at andy@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @AndyJechow.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.