Alligator Greets San Antonio Man Taking Out His Trash

A man putting out his trash on the far East Side on Tuesday found a five-foot long alligator resting in his front yard.

Police and Animal Care Services managed to corral the alligator in the 3100 block of Rosalind Way using a wire fence panel.

A reptile care specialist from Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo made it to the scene to care for the gator. ACS named it “Al.”

The four year old reptile was turned over to the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife for safe relocation.

Brian Kirkpatrick can be reached at Brian@tpr.org and on Twitter at @TPRBrian.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

