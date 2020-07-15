Amazon To Deliver Distribution Center And 1,000 Jobs To Pflugerville

By 1 hour ago
  • A Pflugerville flag flies outside the building housing City Council chambers downtown.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Pflugerville will be home to Amazon’s next order fulfillment center in Central Texas.

The company made official Wednesday what has been an open secret since January. A day earlier, the Pflugerville City Council approved an economic development agreement to improve roads and infrastructure near the site at a cost of $3.8 million. That was the final hurdle for the Amazon warehouse to build just west of SH 130 on Pecan Street in Northeast Travis County. 

“Pflugerville’s connectivity via the SH 130 corridor is a prime location for business expansion, and we welcome Amazon, a business that shares our belief that Pflugerville is a wonderful place to live and work,” Mayor Victor Gonzales said in a statement.

Back in January, the City Council granted the company – then working under the name “Project Charm” – initial re-zoning approval for the warehouse. Project Charm was later revealed to be Amazon.

The company says it will add 1,000 full-time jobs to the region, which would make Amazon (with Whole Foods) the fifth largest employer in the Austin area with more than 10,000 workers. 

Got a tip? Email Jimmy Maas at jmaas@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @maasdinero.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Amazon
Whole Foods
Pflugerville

Related Content

Austin's Amazon HQ2 Race Is Over, But Could Incentive-Fueled Bids Be The New Norm?

By Nov 13, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

After more than a year of lists and speculation, Austin's bid to secure Amazon's second headquarters is over. According to NPR, Austin joins a long list of more than 230 cities that competed in the race for an unheard-of prize: the promise of 50,000 jobs from the ecommerce juggernaut.

That prize has now been split in two – between Arlington, Va., and a neighborhood just across the East River from Manhattan. So what’s to come for Austin and the scores of other cities that didn't get a call from Amazon?

Amazon Says It's Bringing 800 More Jobs To Austin

By Mar 28, 2019
Amazon headquarters building
Robert Scoble/Flickr <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/">(CC BY 2.0)</a>

Amazon will create 800 new jobs in engineering, research and cloud computing in Austin, the tech giant announced Thursday.

How A Wave Of Tech Expansion Could Further Strain Affordability In Austin

By Apr 5, 2019
Google has reportedly leased an entire 35-story, 735,000-square-foot building under construction on Cesar Chavez Street in downtown Austin.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

If you were relieved by last year’s announcement that Amazon’s HQ2 would go elsewhere – along with its potential 50,000 employees over 15 years – know this: Expansion efforts by Amazon, Apple and Google could produce a near-equivalent wave of folks coming to Austin – and sooner than any HQ2.