Amazon To Deliver Distribution Center And 1,000 Jobs To Pflugerville

Pflugerville will be home to Amazon’s next order fulfillment center in Central Texas.

The company made official Wednesday what has been an open secret since January. A day earlier, the Pflugerville City Council approved an economic development agreement to improve roads and infrastructure near the site at a cost of $3.8 million. That was the final hurdle for the Amazon warehouse to build just west of SH 130 on Pecan Street in Northeast Travis County.

“Pflugerville’s connectivity via the SH 130 corridor is a prime location for business expansion, and we welcome Amazon, a business that shares our belief that Pflugerville is a wonderful place to live and work,” Mayor Victor Gonzales said in a statement.

Back in January, the City Council granted the company – then working under the name “Project Charm” – initial re-zoning approval for the warehouse. Project Charm was later revealed to be Amazon.

The company says it will add 1,000 full-time jobs to the region, which would make Amazon (with Whole Foods) the fifth largest employer in the Austin area with more than 10,000 workers.

Got a tip? Email Jimmy Maas at jmaas@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @maasdinero.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.