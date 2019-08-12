Amber Alert Issued For 3-Week-Old Boy Last Seen At Austin Hospital

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-week-old Elijah Phillips, who was last seen at Seton Northwest Hospital at Research Boulevard and MoPac Expressway on July 23.

Authorities are looking for three suspects in connection with the abduction: the boy's mother, 30-year-old Brittany Smith; the mother's cousin, 41-year-old Brandy Galbert; and the boy's father, 37-year-old Carl Hayden.

They were last seen driving a gold '07 Pontiac Torrent with Texas license plate number KNN7632.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in immediate danger. Child Protective Investigations had received a court order July 24 for Elijah to be removed from his mother's custody and placed into theirs.

On Friday, the Austin Police Department asked for the public's help locating the baby. Police said after checking into the hospital under a false name, Smith gave birth to the boy July 19.

She gave permission for the baby to leave the hospital the following Monday with Galbert, police said. He has not been seen since.

Anyone with information on the boy's location should call 911. The suspects are believed to be in the Austin or Killeen area, "presumably with the baby," police said.