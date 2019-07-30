Analysis And Fact Checks: Night 1 Of Democratic Debate Begins

By 5 minutes ago
  • Angela Hsieh / NPR

Ten presidential hopefuls are making their case on CNN Tuesday night. It is the first of two nights in this second round of Democratic primary debates. Follow NPR's real-time coverage.

Tags: 
2020 Elections

