Analysis And Fact Checks: Night 1 Of Democratic Debate Begins By NPR Staff • 5 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail Angela Hsieh / NPR Ten presidential hopefuls are making their case on CNN Tuesday night. It is the first of two nights in this second round of Democratic primary debates. Follow NPR's real-time coverage. Tags: 2020 ElectionsShareTweetEmail Related Content Why Are So Many Democrats Challenging Sen. John Cornyn? By Andrew Schneider, KUHF News • Jul 18, 2019 Julia Reihs / KUT Republican Sen. John Cornyn is facing a growing field of challengers to keep his seat, with the entry of Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards. Other Democratic candidates already in the contest include Air Force veteran M.J. Hegar, former Congressman Chris Bell and Houston activist Sema Hernandez.