Army Corps Found Liable For Flooding Homes In Addicks And Barker Reservoirs During Harvey

By 2 minutes ago
  • A neighborhood in Houston is flooded after the Addicks Reservoir crested.
    The Addicks Reservoir in Houston crested after Hurricane Harvey, flooding nearby neighborhoods.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is liable for homes flooded inside the Addicks and Barker reservoirs during Hurricane Harvey.

Judge Charles F. Lettow’s ruling asserts the government effectively took homeowners’ property by allowing the reservoirs to fill up with water and denies the government’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“The government’s suggestion that this flooding is not a compensable taking because it was temporary and confined to a single flood event carries no water,” Lettow wrote in a 46-page ruling.

“The flooding that occurred was the direct result of calculated planning,” he added, concluding the Army Corps was aware that flooding would happen if a major storm like Harvey hit. 

It’s the first of two cases centered on the Addicks and Barker reservoirs to see a ruling. This case focuses on upstream homeowners whose houses were inside the reservoirs. Another case, before Judge Loren A. Smith, focuses on downstream homeowners who say they were flooded when the Corps decided to release water from the dams in fear they would fail. 

Both have the potential to set precedent for whether the government can be held liable for how it decides to manage flood control. 

The Corps did not immediately respond to Houston Public Media’s request for comment.

From Houston Public Media

Katie Watkins contributed to this story.

Tags: 
Hurricane Harvey

Related Content

How One Gulf Coast City Is Planning For Its Cut Of $4 Billion In Harvey Relief

By Dec 9, 2019
Martin do Nascimento/KUT

From Texas Standard:

The Texas General Land Office has proposed a plan to help mitigate damage from Hurricane Harvey – damage that some homeowners are still dealing with over two years later. Over $4 billion in federal community development block grants will go to those affected. But first, local governments have to figure out how, exactly, to spend the money.

'The Numbers Ain't Crunching': Two Years After Harvey, Some Flooded Homes Still Aren't Repaired

By Aug 30, 2019
Kenneth Leverier
Jen Rice / Houston Public Media

It's been two years since Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston, and some residents are still struggling to fix their homes and navigate a complex maze to get help. Kenneth Leverier has owned his house in Trinity Gardens for 15 years and says it never flooded until Harvey. 

Back Home: Refugio Church Reopens Two Years After Hurricane Harvey Damage

By Aug 26, 2019
The First Baptist Church in Refugio
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast two years ago Sunday. The Rev. T. Wayne Price remembers his lowest point – returning two days after the storm to the First Baptist Church of Refugio.