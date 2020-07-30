Army Names Independent Panel in Fort Hood Review, Following Vanessa Guillen Killing

  • President Trump meets with the family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen on Thursday.
The U.S. Army on Thursday named its five-person civilian panel that will conduct a review of the culture at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, following the death and dismemberment of a 20-year-old soldier who had been stationed at the base.

"The Army is committed to taking care of our Soldiers, civilians, families, and Soldiers for life, and this independent review will explore the current command climate and culture at Fort Hood," Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said in a statement.

The members of the panel are: Chris Swecker, Jonathan Harmon, Carrie Ricci, Queta Rodriguez and Jack White. Their findings will be submitted to Under Secretary of the Army James McPherson and Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Joseph Martin, who will review the results and decide what, if any, changes to implement.

The panel is convening in response to the killing of 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were found in June. Her family, who on Thursday met with President Trump, said that she had complained that she was being sexually harassed by a fellow service member.

One suspect in the case, 20-year-old Aaron David Robinson, who was also stationed at Fort Hood, killed himself earlier this month. Another suspect, 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar, has been arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

In a press release, the Army said the purpose of the review would be to "determine whether the command climate and culture at Fort Hood, and the surrounding military community, reflects the Army's values, including safety, respect, inclusiveness, and a commitment to diversity, and workplaces and communities free from sexual harassment."

"The panel will review historical data and conduct interviews with military members, civilians and members of the local community."

In a Thursday meeting between Trump and Guillen's family, the president said the killing would be investigated "very powerfully" and offered to help the family pay for her funeral.

Trump said the investigation will "get to the bottom of it. Maybe things can come out that will help other people in a situation like Vanessa."

Vanessa Guillen
Fort Hood
U.S. Army

Related Content

Hundreds Demand 'Justice For Vanessa' At East Austin Rally

Uriel Guillen speaks during a march and rally In East Austin on Sunday for his cousin, Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who is believed to have been killed by a fellow Fort Hood soldier.
Hundreds of people marched in East Austin on Sunday to honor Vanessa Guillén, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who is believed to have been killed by another soldier in April. Her death, and the fact that she reportedly suffered harassment during her service, has sparked protest over the treatment of women in the military.

Vanessa Guillen Remains Identified By Army Investigators, Lawyer Says

Updated at 9:26 p.m. ET on Monday

More than two months after Spc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen at Fort Hood in Texas, Army investigators identified her remains, her family's lawyer Natalie Khawam told NPR on Sunday.

"On July 3rd, the Army called me to confirm that the bones, hair and other remains found belong to Vanessa Guillen," Khawam said in an email. "We are at a loss for words. This should never have happened. Our country has lost a beautiful young soldier because the system is broken."

San Antonio Activists Hold Vigil For Vanessa Guillen Near Fort Sam Houston

The group Autonomous Brown Berets De San Anto held a vigil and rally Saturday near Fort Sam Houston to honor Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. The event, one of several throughout Texas, also highlighted the violence women in the military and throughout society face on a regular basis.


FBI Says Soldier Vanessa Guillen Was Killed

For months, Spc. Vanessa Guillen's family held out hope that their daughter and sister, last seen at Fort Hood in Texas, was alive.

Fort Hood Soldier's Remains Are Found At A Nearby Lake

Police are investigating the death of a Fort Hood soldier whose body was found at a nearby lake — the third service member from the Texas base to be found dead in the past month.

Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, was found unresponsive on July 17 in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to the Fort Hood Press Center. His death is currently being investigated by the Bell County Sheriff's Department.