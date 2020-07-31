Army Sergeant Shot Garrett Foster In Self Defense, Law Firm Says

By 31 minutes ago
  • The scene of a shooting in downtown Austin on July 25.
    The scene of a shooting in downtown Austin on July 25.
    Mose Buchele / KUT

An Army sergeant driving for a ride-hailing company shot Garrett Foster "to protect his own life," the law firm representing the man said in a press release.

Daniel Perry is a sergeant with the U.S. Army.

Daniel Perry turned onto Congress Avenue on the night of July 25 when he encountered a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, according to the release issued by the firm of Broden & Mickelsen. The statement said several people approached Perry's vehicle and started banging on it. The press release continues:

An individual carrying an assault rifle, now known to be Garrett Foster, quickly approached the car and then motioned with the assault rifle for Mr. Perry to lower his window. Sgt. Perry initially believed the person was associated with law enforcement and complied with the command. After rolling down the window, it became apparent to Sgt. Perry that the individual with the assault rifle was not with law enforcement. It has now been confirmed by several witnesses that this individual with the assault rifle then began to raise the assault rifle toward Sgt. Perry. It was only then that Sgt. Perry, who carried a handgun in his car for his own protection while driving strangers in the ride share program, fired on the person to protect his own life.

The lawyers state that Perry immediately called police after the incident and was cooperating with the investigation.

The Austin Police Department issued a statement on Thursday saying it would not confirm the name of the shooter. It said detectives are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage provided by businesses in the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Garrett Foster
Protests
Black Lives Matter

