On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Glen Crawley, co-owner of ATX Heli Tours. Crawley and his partner, Kenny Garth, opened the helicopter tour company based in Pflugervillein 2017.

Crawley talks about how his brother got him interested in flying, how he met Garth and started the company, the joys of giving tours of the city and the business' future plans.