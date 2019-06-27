Auction Could Be Last Call For Austin's Celis Brewery

By 1 minute ago
  • A public notice published last week says parts of Celis Brewery could be autioned next week.
    A public notice published last week says parts of Celis Brewery could be autioned next week.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin’s Celis Brewery is scheduled to be auctioned off next week – unless the brewery receives bankruptcy protection.

In 2017, Christine Celis reopened the brewery with much fanfare, 17 years after the business her dad started shut its doors.

Christine Celis could not be reached for comment, but a public notice published last week said the essential parts of the brewery – the building, yeast tanks and other equipment – could be auctioned off Tuesday. The name and the beer recipes were not mentioned in the notice.

Why Celis is in trouble is unknown. Julia Herz, craft beer program director with the Brewers Association, said small brewers face challenges beyond just creating good beer. She pointed to fluctuating commodity costs, regulation and competition from larger brewers.

She said the group isn't seeing "one main pattern" to what caused 200-plus breweries to close last year.

Celis has had a complicated history.

In 1992, Pierre Celis, the founder of Belgium's famed Hoegaarden Brewery, opened shop in Austin. By the middle of the decade, Miller Brewing Co. had a controlling interest in the company. But in 2000, it closed the brewery after slowing sales.

In 2012, a year after Pierre Celis' death, his daughter Christine bought the Celis beer name back at auction. She had been working to revive the brewery.

As popular as craft breweries are in Austin, Herz said, Texas has missed out on some of the trend because of regulations that favor big distributors and bigger beer makers.

“You need an environment that is going to nurture the breweries to grow," she said, "and Texas is behind."

Texas is 46th nationally in breweries per capita. Herz said legislation like the beer-to-go law that passed last session will help craft brewers grow in the state.

Though Texas may be behind, the Austin area is doing its part. There are more than 110 taprooms, brewpubs and craft breweries in Travis, Hays, Williamson and Bastrop counties.

Tags: 
Beer
Craft Breweries

Related Content

Austin’s First Craft Brewery Re-Opens After 17 Years

By Jun 22, 2017
Photo courtesy Celis Brewery

From Texas Standard:

With new breweries popping up all the time, buzz over Texas’ booming craft beer scene has been consistent over the last few years. But Austin’s newest taproom is cutting through the noise with a reboot of what the founders say was Austin’s oldest craft brewery.

Local Brewers Could Sell Direct To Consumers With Bipartisan 'Beer-To-Go' Bill

By Feb 19, 2019
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Texans would be able to take home beer directly from local breweries if a bipartisan bill before the Texas Legislature becomes law. 

Do Two Texas Brewery Closures Signal Trouble For The Craft Beer Industry?

By Jan 8, 2019
Brad Fults/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

For years, there's been talk about the growth of the craft beer business. Breweries have been popping up all over Texas to fill a thirst for locally made suds. But it's worth wondering whether we've reached a saturation point. In December, Big Bend Brewing announced it was suspending its operations and Noble Rey Brewing in Dallas just filed for bankruptcy protection.

Craft Brewery Numbers Are Up 990 Percent In Just Over A Decade. Is That Growth Sustainable?

By Oct 16, 2017
bruthanick/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

The number of craft breweries in Texas is up 990 percent in the last 12 years, according to CBRE, a real estate services company. Its recent report found a big increase in the demand for commercial real estate for these breweries. Also aiding the trend are changes in Texas law that make it easier for brewers to sell their beer, whether on-site at the brewery, or via other channels.