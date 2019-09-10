Austin Approves $4.2 Billion Budget, Meaning Higher Taxes And More Spending On Homelessness Services

By 17 seconds ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin City Council approved a record $4.2 billion budget Tuesday, directing more money toward services for people who are homeless and to hire more police officers.

The budget passed on a 10-1 vote, with Council Member Jimmy Flannigan the lone dissenter.

“We are not making good decisions for the long-term fiscal position of the city,” he said. “We can see charts that have deficits charted out three and four and five years, but we’ve done very little so far to adjust to that.”

City council passed a nearly 8% increase in tax revenue, going just up to the state-mandated line on annual increases. As a result, the owner of a home valued at the city’s median, or $353,265, will pay roughly $92 a year more in city property taxes.

At a preview of the budget in August, City Manager Spencer Cronk said the choice to collect more tax revenue is the city’s attempt to shore up funds in the face of a cap taking effect next year. The new state law will require any proposed tax revenue increase to be put to a vote if it exceeds 3.5%, as opposed to the current 8% limit.

“Do we propose a more modest increase in tax revenue this year as we did last year and forgo tens of millions of dollars of future revenue?” Cronk said. “Or do we go to the full rollback rate, thereby positioning the city to better contend with the financial problems ahead?”

Chief Deputy Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo told council Tuesday that with the new cap, the city could face a budget shortfall of nearly $27 million in four years.

But the majority of council members chose the latter route – to collect the maximum tax revenue this year in anticipation of new state restrictions.

Austin’s budget for the coming fiscal year represents an increased spending of nearly 4% over the year before and includes $62.7 million for increased homelessness services.

In July, the city loosened restrictions on where can people can panhandle, camp and rest in public. These rules set off a conversation on homelessness and how the city should balance a need to transition people to housing and consider public health and safety.

The budget also reflects a decreased portion of spending on public safety over time; historically the city has tended to spend about 70% of the general fund budget on police, fire and EMS. This year, the city has earmarked 67%.

Despite this, council voted to fund 30 new sworn officers to the Austin Police Department.

Council also voted to include in the budget additional money to aid with wildfire mitigation, the 2020 Census and subsidized childcare services.

Tags: 
Austin City Council
City Budget
Property Taxes

Related Content

Shouting Matches Disrupt Homelessness Forum At St. Ed’s, Putting Council Members On Defensive

By Sep 4, 2019
A homeless encampment under a bridge
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin's third forum on homelessness this summer began with a benediction, of sorts, from moderator Jack Musselman: that all people are created in God's image, and that the forum, hosted by St. Edward's University, would be civil and comport to the university's Catholic mission.

The guy from InfoWars apparently wasn't there for that benediction.

Austin City Council Could Use E-Scooter Regulations To Limit Homeless Encampments, Memo Says

By Aug 30, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

City officials released additional guidelines Friday on how to limit homeless encampments in Austin – including spatial limitations on sidewalks and along waterways. The memo from the city manager and the Homeless Strategy Office is meant to guide the Austin City Council as it rolls out a plan to limit resting and camping in public.

State Court Orders Austin To Rewrite Ballot Language For Convention Center Petition

By Aug 23, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

A state appeals court ruled Austin's ballot language for a referendum on redeveloping the convention center is misleading.