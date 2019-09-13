Austin-Based Whole Foods Is Cutting Benefits For Part-Time Workers

By Joseph Pisani 4 minutes ago
  • Spencer Selvidge / KUT

Whole Foods, the Austin-based grocery chain now owned by Amazon, is cutting health care benefits for its part-time workers, a move that could leave about 1,900 of its employees without medical coverage.

Starting next year, Whole Foods employees have to work at least 30 hours a week to qualify for its health care benefits, up from the 20 hours a week it currently requires.

The grocer, which has about 95,000 workers, said it is making the change "to better meet the needs of" its business. Whole Foods said it is helping workers explore full-time jobs at its stores or find other ways to get health care coverage.

Online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc. bought Whole Foods two years ago for nearly $14 billion, cutting prices on some items and adding its smile logo in its aisles.

News of the benefits change was first reported by Business Insider.

Whole Foods

