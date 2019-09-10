Austin City Council Proposes Bringing Back Ban On Camping, Sitting Or Lying Down In Certain Areas

The Austin City Council has presented a rollback of city laws passed in June that effectively allowed camping, sitting or lying down in public. Council members will consider the changes, which limit that behavior at specific locations, at their Sept. 19 meeting.

The new rules, put forth by council members Ann Kitchen and Kathie Tovo, would prohibit camping or resting along high-traffic roads and in medians, though they would allow for camping under overpasses as long as there are "large flat areas ... set back from a roadway" a certain distance that will be determined by the Austin Transportation Department. Camping or resting would also be banned in historic flood plains – including Waller and Shoal creeks downtown – or in front of commercial or residential properties.

The draft ordinance offers specifics on where camping and resting could be banned. It prohibits camping, sitting or lying down at specific locations, including in UT's West Campus on the streets below:

Guadalupe Street

Rio Grande Avenue

San Antonio Avenue

San Gabriel Street

Nueces Street

West 24th Street

In the downtown area on the streets below:

2nd Street

5th Street west of Guadalupe Street

6th Street

Congress Avenue

Red River Street

And in East Austin on the following streets:

East 11th Street

East 12th Street

Manor Road

A ban on these activities in public parks and private property, as always, remains. This extends to libraries, City Hall, the governor's mansion and the Capitol Complex, among other public areas.

The proposed city rules would also ban the behavior in areas around present and future emergency shelters, including the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless and the proposed site for the city's $8.6-million shelter in South Austin.

Camping and sitting or lying in these areas would be enforceable by rules similar to the Austin Transportation Department's laws regulating e-scooters – a possible solution floated by the city late last month.

Enforcement of the rules would be similar to enforcement before the City Council's June 20 vote. Police would have to provide a reasonable timeframe for people in violation of the rules to move. The draft ordinance also would require police to contact the city's Homeless Outreach Street Team, however, if a person consistently violates the rules.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.