Austin City Council Will Vote To Change Police Policy And Budget

After more than five hours of public testimony on police violence during protests and calls to defund the Austin Police Department, council members will vote Thursday to transfer some money from police to social services and to ban police use of potentially deadly weapons and practices.

“They only represent the first steps down a really long road of difficult policy work," Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison, who represents East Austin, said at a news conference Monday.

Protests for racial justice began across the country after a Minneapolis police officer killed 46-year-old George Floyd. Here in Austin, demonstrators have also demanded justice for Mike Ramos, a black and Hispanic man killed by Austin police at the end of April. During the first weekend of protests in Austin, law enforcement officers fired bags filled with lead pellets at demonstrators and onlookers, severely injuring at least two people.

Council members are set to vote on four items they say are in response to systemic racism and police violence, both recent and past, and a fifth item regarding housing. In a rare move, all 11 members of the council have signed on to co-sponsor these four items, meaning the votes Thursday will likely be unanimous.

Council Member Greg Casar, who represents North Central Austin, has written a resolution banning or significantly reducing the use of certain weapons and maneuvers by police, including the use of tear gas and "less lethal" ammunition during protests.

He is also asking the council to limit the police department’s use of deadly force against someone fleeing from police, whether on foot or in a car, to instances only where the officer or others are in threat of serious bodily injury. Ramos was pulling out of a parking spot in Southeast Austin when police shot and killed him.

The City Council will also vote Thursday to limit the police department’s budget. (It is ultimately up to the city manager to present a budget for police – along with the rest of the city budget – to council for review and a vote. That will happen later this summer.) A resolution from Harper-Madison would eliminate money for new police officers and vacant positions in the department that can’t reasonably be filled in the next fiscal year. Last year, the city approved money for 30 more officers.

The resolution asks city staff to use money from the police department to fund mental health services and two audits of police misconduct. It also asks them to find positions a APD that could be moved to other city departments, such as Austin Public Health and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“When I talk to my constituents about policing, they ask for more police to address their concerns, because that is the only option they’ve ever been given to address their concerns,” said Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, who represents Far Northwest Austin. “There are better options.”

Harper-Madison’s resolution also states that council members have “no confidence” in police leadership to make changes to end police violence against people of color. On Friday, two council members asked Austin Police Chief Brian Manley to resign; three others have said the police department needs new leadership. (According to state law, no one has the authority to fire Manley, although the city manager can demote him.)

In January, council members voted for police to stop ticketing people for low-level marijuana offenses after a new hemp law, combined with a lack of testing capabilities across the state, made it difficult to prosecute these cases. But a day after that council vote, Manley said police had to follow state law, under which possession of marijuana is a crime.

In the hopes of ensuring the police department implements the policy changes they’re asking for, council members will vote on two additional items Thursday they say will help them hold city staff accountable.

First, an item from Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, who represents Southeast Austin, ties certain goals – such as zero police killings by 2023 – to performance reviews of staff in charge of police.

“If these goals sound audacious and unachievable, we need to stop and consider what goals we would consider acceptable. How much racial disparity would we be comfortable with? How many deaths at the hands of police officers are we OK with?” Garza said at a press conference Monday.

A second resolution, from Flannigan, creates a Public Safety Committee. While the city already has a Public Safety Commission overseen by volunteers, he said it would be run by council members and be used to ask questions of staff in charge of police.

On Monday, council members said these proposed changes were just the beginning and that the process will be slow.

“We are moving as quickly as you can in a bureaucracy the size of the city and a bureaucracy the size of the police department,” Flannigan said.

