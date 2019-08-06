Austin FC Makes Ticket Sales Pitch With Virtual Tour Of Its Future Pitch

  • A virtual image of the future Austin FC soccer stadium
    Austin FC, the city's soon-to-be Major League Soccer team, is giving prospective ticket buyers virtual tours of its future stadium.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin’s soon-to-be Major League Soccer team is stepping up its marketing efforts with the launch of the Austin FC Experience Center. Prospective ticket buyers will get a front row seat to the $200 million-plus stadium that is yet to be built near the Domain.

“We’re going to show a scale model of what the stadium is going to look like, and we have this amazing VR experience which takes people right into the stadium itself,” said Tom Webb, vice president of public relations and broadcast for Austin FC.

The 360-degree virtual tour shows off plans for a pitch-level club and locker room entrance (something that might sound familiar to Dallas Cowboy fans), as well as suites and an entertainment pavilion outside the stadium. 

A scale model of the future stadium.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

During the tours, which are by appointment, soccer fans can see how cool the stadium might be – with shaded seating and construction that allows air to circulate.

Webb says the team's parent company, Two Oak Ventures, and the lead architect, Gensler, paid extra attention to ventilation and shade.

“That’s an obvious factor for us to take into consideration because of the heat and humidity here,” he said. "Ensuring the supporters and everyone in the stadium is having the best possible experience was right at the top of the list.” 

Fans interested in suites are already able to take the tour. Everyone who has placed a ticket deposit will have the opportunity to schedule a visit. Eventually, the team anticipates all fans might have a chance to visit the stadium before the actual stadium is complete in 2021.

The stadium will be cashless and have something Webb calls “frictionless ticketing." Details on the ticket process will be released closer to the opening.

The team is expected to break ground on the stadium this fall. Last month, it announced the hiring of Josh Wolfe, assistant coach for the U.S. Men's National Team, as head coach.  

Austin FC
MLS
Major League Soccer
Precourt Sports Ventures
Two Oak Ventures

Here's What Austin's Major League Soccer Stadium Is Going To Look Like

By Jun 10, 2019
Austin FC

Precourt Sports Ventures, the owner of Austin's Major League Soccer team, has offered a better look at the Austin FC's $240-million stadium at McKalla Place. Development on the 24-acre site will begin in September and is expected to be completed ahead of the team's first season in 2021.

McKalla's Explosive Past: The History Of Austin's New Major League Soccer Stadium Site

By Jan 16, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

Way before the prospect of professional soccer in Austin, the tract of land near Burnet Road and Braker Lane where a stadium is planned was sort of an anything-goes, edge-of-town industrial area.

Mayor Adler Declares 'Austin FC Day' As City Officially Gets Major League Soccer Team

By Jan 15, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Major League Soccer is officially coming to Austin.

"Austin is a perfect fit for Major League Soccer and Major League Soccer is a perfect fit for the city of Austin," MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced at an event today.

Get Your Programs Here! Your Guide To The Players In Austin's Soccer Saga

By Aug 9, 2018
Precourt Sports Ventures

The Austin City Council could vote today on whether to bring Major League Soccer to North Austin.

Precourt Sports Ventures is hoping to move the professional soccer team in Columbus, Ohio, to a team-built stadium on city-owned land near the Domain. Precourt and city staff released updated terms on a deal late Wednesday. During its meeting today, the council will weigh the costs and benefits to the public, and if the measure passes, the team now known as the Columbus Crew could be calling Austin home.