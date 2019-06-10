'Austin Has Definitely Become A Home': Anna Katrina Davey On Immigration And Her Identity

By 11 minutes ago
  • Anna Katrina Davey is from Italy, but has also lived in Vietnam and Germany. She says it was not "love at first sight" when she moved to Austin.
    Anna Katrina Davey is from Italy, but has also lived in Vietnam and Germany. She says it was not "love at first sight" when she moved to Austin.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

We're celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month by highlighting people who have moved to Austin from all over the world.

 

Anna Katrina Davey is originally from Italy, but spent time in Germany and Vietnam before moving to Austin. She owns a company that trains businesspeople to recognize and understand cultural differences with people they do business with in other countries.

She tells KUT what she misses about Europe and how her identity has shifted since she moved to Austin:

We want to hear your immigration story! Tell us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #ATXImmigrants.

Tags: 
Immigrant Heritage Month
Immigrants

Related Content

'I Will Never Take What I Got Here For Granted': Austinite Iba Thiam On Immigrating To The U.S.

By & Jun 5, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

We're celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month by highlighting people who have moved to Austin from all over the world.