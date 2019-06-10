'Austin Has Definitely Become A Home': Anna Katrina Davey On Immigration And Her Identity

We're celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month by highlighting people who have moved to Austin from all over the world.

Anna Katrina Davey is originally from Italy, but spent time in Germany and Vietnam before moving to Austin. She owns a company that trains businesspeople to recognize and understand cultural differences with people they do business with in other countries.

She tells KUT what she misses about Europe and how her identity has shifted since she moved to Austin:

