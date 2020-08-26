Austin Health Officials Give Update As COVID-19 Risk Level Is Lowered To Stage 3

By 2 hours ago
  • A member of the media has his temperature checked before entering the Alternate Care Site at the Austin Convention Center on July 24.
    A member of the media has his temperature checked before entering the Alternate Care Site at the Austin Convention Center on July 24.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Public Health leaders gave their weekly COVID-19 update a day after the city's risk-based guidelines were lowered to stage 3 — dropping recommendations against nonessential travel, shopping and dining for most Austinites.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott and APH Director Stephanie Hayden took questions from the media during the Wednesday morning news conference.

The City of Austin recommends people who are at a higher risk of complications continue to avoid nonessential travel and outings. Escott said Tuesday he was confident recommending a transition to a lower COVID-19 risk level after new cases plateaued over the past few weeks.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Austin Public Health

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: Fall Semester Begins At UT Austin

By 3 hours ago
TABC Alters Rules So More Bars In Texas Can Reopen As Restaurants [nid:28292]
Michael Minasi / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Aug. 26. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Parties Or Not, UT's Student Newspaper Editor Says, A COVID-19 Outbreak Seems Inevitable

By 3 hours ago
Many new rules are in place on campus as UT Austin tries to operate safely during the coronavirus pandemic. The school's "Protect Texas Together" plan outlines campus health and safety efforts such as social distancing.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Protect Texas Together” is UT Austin’s comprehensive plan to operate safely while the coronavirus pandemic continues. But after seeing other universities open for the fall and then shut down because of coronavirus cases, some students say they don't feel very protected.

Austin-Travis County Loosens COVID-19 Guidelines As Schools Prepare To Reopen

By 23 hours ago
A sign in the lobby of UT Austin's Belo Center for New Media tells students and others not to rearrange chairs.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The Austin area is loosening COVID-19 guidelines as new cases level off.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim medical authority for Austin Public Health, told the Austin City Council on Tuesday that cases have plateaued in the last few weeks and that he's "confident" in suggesting a transition from stage 4 of the health authority's risk-based guidelines to stage 3.

TABC Alters Rules So More Bars In Texas Can Reopen As Restaurants

By 19 hours ago
Bartenders Miles Mayfield and Glen Kurth at Dive Bar & Lounge in May.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission passed rules Tuesday aimed at making it easier for bars to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.