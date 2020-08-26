Austin Health Officials Give Update As COVID-19 Risk Level Is Lowered To Stage 3

Austin Public Health leaders gave their weekly COVID-19 update a day after the city's risk-based guidelines were lowered to stage 3 — dropping recommendations against nonessential travel, shopping and dining for most Austinites.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott and APH Director Stephanie Hayden took questions from the media during the Wednesday morning news conference.

The City of Austin recommends people who are at a higher risk of complications continue to avoid nonessential travel and outings. Escott said Tuesday he was confident recommending a transition to a lower COVID-19 risk level after new cases plateaued over the past few weeks.

