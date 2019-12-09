Austin ISD Board Meets Tonight To Discuss Transition Plan For Schools Slated For Closure

  • Children and community members hold signs asking that Pease Elementary not be closed.
    A crowd protests the potential closure of Pease Elementary School at a rally outside City Hall last month.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin Independent School District’s board of trustees meets tonight to discuss the transition plan for the four schools it voted to close at last month’s meeting. 

Starting in January, AISD will schedule community meetings to discuss how to transition Brooke, Metz, Pease and Sims elementary school students to their new schools.

The district will go over enrollment, transportation, transfer of special education services, the timeline for packing up schools, PTA consolidation and staffing needs and professional development.

During the November vote, the district determined which schools students at Brooke, Metz and Sims would be moved to. Because students transfer into Pease, however, AISD officials said they want to know how many Pease families will choose to go to their assigned schools before outlining a transition plan. If a large number of parents indicate they want their children to stay downtown, AISD will consolidate Pease with Zavala, a school on the east side of I-35. 

The board will also discuss a plan tonight for what to do with schools once they are empty. In a document uploaded to the board’s website, the district writes “the Board requires that any determinations be made in line with objectives including community use, affordable housing, or workforce housing and are also fiscally advantageous for the District.”

According to the document, the district will explore options including leasing and selling buildings, or using them for affordable housing or other community needs. It says it will seek community input on each site, so they could all end up being something different.

School Closures
Austin ISD

