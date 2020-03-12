Austin ISD Cancels Large Gatherings Due To Coronavirus Concerns

  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin Independent School District is canceling large gatherings and other events through April 3 in response to COVID-19, Superintendent Paul Cruz announced Thursday.

Student assemblies, field trips, field days, spring break camps and outside rentals of district buildings will all be canceled during this time. UIL event cancellations will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to the announcement. 

Cruz assured the AISD community that there are no cases of COVID-19 that have been reported to the district or in Austin at this time. 

“However, this is a rapidly evolving situation,” he wrote.

He also said that as of right now the district is not cancelling classes or stopping district operations. 

“A school may close if a staff member or student has a confirmed case of COVID-19,” he wrote. “Final determinations will be made on a case-by-case basis and in consultation with local health authorities.”

Measures are also being put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, he said, like deep cleaning and disinfection of schools and buses. AISD schools will receive a deep cleaning during and after spring break.

Health-related absences will be excused March 23-April 3. 

“We know this is an uncertain and anxious time for the community, and we will support parents/guardians to make the decision that is right for their families,” Cruz wrote.

