Austin ISD Is Rolling Out 110 Buses Equipped With Wi-Fi For Neighborhoods With Limited Online Access

The Austin Independent School District says it has deployed 110 buses with Wi-Fi to neighborhoods and apartments where home internet access is least likely. Last Friday, the school district announced its school buildings are closed indefinitely as classes move online to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Wi-Fi-equipped buses are funded through a grant from wireless provider Kajeet worth more than $600,000, Austin ISD said.

Students who live near the bus locations (listed below) can access the free Wi-Fi on their school computers — not personal devices — weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the district said.

In its step-by-step guide for getting access to the Wi-Fi locations, AISD says students must be within 300 feet of the buses. The district says no one is allowed to board the buses and reminds students to stay six feet apart. If you need technical help, you can call 512-414-9187.

AISD says the buses will be at these locations during the specified hours.

North locations:

8800 & 8900 N. IH 35 (Avesta & Capella Apartments)

5701 Johnny Morris Rd. (Pecan Park Mobile Homes)

7000 Decker Ln. (Huntington Meadows Apartments)

1601 E. Anderson Ln. (Ashford Costa Esmeralda previously Creekwood Apartments)

1901 E. Anderson Ln. (Avesta Apartments)

1044 Norwood Plaza (Paddock at Norwood Apartments)

South locations:

10701 & 10505 S. IH 35 (Onion Creek Apartments & Bridge at Asher Apartments)

1601 E. Slaughter Ln. (River Ridge Community)

815 W. Slaughter Ln. (Trails at the Park)

8405 Old Bee cave Rd. (Southwest Trails Apartments)

Mobile Wi-Fi is available at the following schools: