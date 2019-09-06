Austin ISD Says School Closure Plan Is About More Than Saving Money; It's About Spending Smarter

By 58 seconds ago
  • Austin Independent School District officials and school board memebers
    Austin ISD officals and school board members answer questions about the district's new school closure plan Friday.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin Independent School District said it will save about $240 million in maintenance costsby closing 12 schools in the district and moving students to other campuses. But school officials say this plan wasn't proposed to just save money, it will also help students academically.

“What we're finding is that we're spread so thin that we don't have the kind of resources to deepen and enhance the programs that many of our students need, to address some of our inequities,” Nicole Conley, AISD's chief business officer, said at a news conference with AISD officials and school board members.

"There are people in this room that look like me, and we were the exceptions to the rule growing up," AISD Board President Geronimo Rodriguez, who is Latino, said. "I believe that if we are focused on academic programs that are focused on student achievement and student success, then kids like me growing up are the rule and not the exception."

The group addressed some of the questions the public is asking a day after the district released a draft of proposed closures to deal with declining enrollment and budget issues.

Some East Austin families are questioning why more school closures have been proposed in their neighborhoods than anywhere else and say it's unfair.

Trustees said many factors contributed to which schools were chosen, including the age of a building, enrollment and a school's proximity to other schools with similar programs.

Trustee Amber Elenz, who represents Central and part of Southwest Austin, says it's also a matter of ratios: There are more schools in East Austin.

"The districts that seem to be feeling the most closures still are going to have more schools than any other place in town," she said.

Here's a timeline for the proposed closures and consolidations:

August 2020: Brooke closes and students go to either Govalle or Linder.

January 2021: Sims closes and students go to Norman Elementary.

August 2021: Metz closes and students go to Sanchez Elementary. Pease closes, and students go to Zavala Elementary. Pecan Springs closes, and students attend either Winn or Norman.

August 2022: Bertha Sadler Means closes. Students can go to either Ann Richards or the new Northeast Middle School.

August 2022: New Northeast Middle School opens. This is the earliest grades 6-8 at Northeast (formerly Reagan) will start. 

August 2023: Ridgetop Elementary closes and students go to Reilly. Maplewood closes and students go to Campbell or Blackshear.

August 2024: Palm Elementary closes and students will go to either Perez or Langford. Dawson Elementary closes and students will attend either St. Elmo or Galindo. Joslin closes and students will attend either St. Elmo or Galindo. Webb closes and students go to Dobie.

Tags: 
School Closures
Dividing Lines

Related Content

Austin ISD Wants To Close 12 Schools, Expand Academic Programs Throughout The District

By 23 hours ago
Julia Reihs / KUT

The Austin Independent School District released a plan Thursday to close 12 schools and move those students to other campuses. The district is also proposing boundary changes and wants to add academic programs at more than 30 schools.

What Questions Do You Have About Austin ISD's School Closure And Consolidation Plan?

By 22 hours ago
Julia Reihs / KUT

The Austin Independent School District announced Thursday its first draft of a plan for closing and consolidating schools. The move is something the district has said it needs to do as enrollment continues to drop.

LASA's Efforts To Be More Inclusive Made These Students Feel They Had To Prove They Belonged

By Aug 29, 2019
Aaron Booe, LASA student
Julia Reihs / KUT

When 17-year-old Aaron Booe was applying to the Liberal Arts and Science Academy, Austin ISD's elite magnet high school, he was excited about what the school could offer. When he showed up to take the admissions test, though, something aside from academics stuck out.

To Ensure A More Diverse Classroom, This Mom Transferred Her Kids To A School With Fewer Resources

By Aug 22, 2019
Ali Takata and her two daughters
Julia Reihs / KUT

A large frame filled with 1,001 paper cranes hangs above the fireplace in Ali Takata’s living room. A Japanese and Hawaiian wedding tradition, people fold the cranes and give them to the bride. On a summer morning, Takata decided to teach her daughters, ages 8 and 10, how to make them.

Austin Failed At Desegregation Before. That History Influences Today's School Closure Decisions.

By Aug 14, 2019
Black AISD students on a bus in 1971
Austin History Center, General Collection Photographs, PICA 10494

While many people in Austin are questioning why the Austin Independent School District is closing and consolidating schools, Roxanne Evans says she saw it coming.

Evans covered education for the Austin American-Statesman back in the 1980s, when students were bused in an attempt to integrate schools. She says what’s happening now is a continuation of something that was never finished.