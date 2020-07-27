Austin Police Release Video Footage Showing Fatal Shooting Of Mike Ramos

Video footage released Monday of the shooting of Mike Ramos shows the 42-year-old pleading with Austin police officers to put their guns down, telling them he doesn't have a weapon and that they are scaring him.

APD Officer Christopher Taylor shot and killed Ramos, who was Black and Hispanic, in late April.

“The goal of this video release is to provide an informative and timely briefing on this critical incident, while maintaining the integrity of the case,” Police Chief Brian Manley wrote in a memo Monday to the mayor and council members. “The Austin Police Department remains committed to transparency and will continue our work in building trust with the community we serve through information sharing.”

Protesters have invoked Ramos’ name, as well as those of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, during demonstrations against police violence and systemic racism, and during council meetings where people have demanded the city significantly cut police funding.

Under a new policy adopted by police in May, the department will release video and audio footage of serious injuries or killings within 60 days of an incident; per this policy, the video of the Ramos shooting should have been released in late June.

But City Manager Spencer Cronk prevented the video from going public then, saying APD did not follow procedure. According to the policy, the police department is required to consult the Office of Police Oversight during production of a video. The department did not do that before it prepared to release the video in June.

Manley told KUT earlier this month that was an “oversight.”

The policy also allows “relevant parties” to view a video before it is released publicly. The city said Ramos’ family had been shown the video before its release was delayed.

“The City Manager has directed this video be withheld from public release until the Office of Police Oversight has had an opportunity to fully review the video and ensure that all requirements of the policy are appropriately met,” the city said in a statement at the time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Got a tip? Email Audrey McGlinchy at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.

