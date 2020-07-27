Austin Police Release Video Footage Showing Fatal Shooting Of Mike Ramos

By 6 minutes ago
  • Screenshot from APD video via YouTube

Video footage released Monday of the shooting of Mike Ramos shows the 42-year-old pleading with Austin police officers to put their guns down, telling them he doesn't have a weapon and that they are scaring him.

APD Officer Christopher Taylor shot and killed Ramos, who was Black and Hispanic, in late April.

“The goal of this video release is to provide an informative and timely briefing on this critical incident, while maintaining the integrity of the case,” Police Chief Brian Manley wrote in a memo Monday to the mayor and council members. “The Austin Police Department remains committed to transparency and will continue our work in building trust with the community we serve through information sharing.”

Protesters have invoked Ramos’ name, as well as those of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, during demonstrations against police violence and systemic racism, and during council meetings where people have demanded the city significantly cut police funding.

Under a new policy adopted by police in May, the department will release video and audio footage of serious injuries or killings within 60 days of an incident; per this policy, the video of the Ramos shooting should have been released in late June.

But City Manager Spencer Cronk prevented the video from going public then, saying APD did not follow procedure. According to the policy, the police department is required to consult the Office of Police Oversight during production of a video. The department did not do that before it prepared to release the video in June.

Manley told KUT earlier this month that was an “oversight.”

The policy also allows “relevant parties” to view a video before it is released publicly. The city said Ramos’ family had been shown the video before its release was delayed.

“The City Manager has directed this video be withheld from public release until the Office of Police Oversight has had an opportunity to fully review the video and ensure that all requirements of the policy are appropriately met,” the city said in a statement at the time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Got a tip? Email Audrey McGlinchy at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Austin Police Department
Mike Ramos
Protests
Racial Justice

Related Content

Austin Proposes Budget That Includes Cutting Roughly 2% From The Police Department

By Jul 13, 2020
Student protesters hold a sign outside Austin City Hall on Saturday calling for the city to defund police and invest more in the community.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin is proposing to reduce the Austin Police Department’s planned budget by $8.1 million, despite calls for much bigger cuts to the department. 

Brian Manley Was Praised As A Hero In The Austin Bombings. Now There's A Push To Get Rid Of Him.

By Jul 17, 2020
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley
Julia Reihs / KUT

 

Lee esta historia en español.

Before dawn on March 21, 2018, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley stood on the side of I-35 in Round Rock, flanked by federal officers, and announced that the suspect in a series of bombings was dead.

Austin Delays Release Of Video In Killing Of Mike Ramos, Citing Police Failure To Follow Policy

By Jun 21, 2020
Graffiti references the police killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos on the side of Austin Police Department headquarters.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

The release of body camera footage in the police killing of Mike Ramos is being delayed, the city said Sunday. The Austin Police Department had planned to release the video Monday, but failed to follow proper procedure, according to City Manager Spencer Cronk.

Austin Delays Releasing Video Of Protester Injuries, Saying It Would Affect Investigation

By Jul 15, 2020
Austin Police officers stand outside APD headquarters during protests against police killings and systemic racism.
Michael Minasi / KUT

The Austin Police Department says it will delay the release of body camera footage from officers who caused serious injuries to demonstrators during the first weekend of protests against police killings and systemic racism in Austin.