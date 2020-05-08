Austin-Travis County Extends Stay-At-Home Guidelines As Texas Reopens

  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin area officials extended their shelter-in-place guidelines Friday morning as businesses across the state reopen under state rules.

Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt admitted not much changes under the extended guidelines – except to allow for salons to reopen under the state's rules. Though both asked Austinites to continue social distancing, wearing facial coverings and limiting nonessential travel to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Austin's order is extended until May 30, while Travis County's will expire on June 15.

Both orders could be revised if the Austin area sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, Eckhardt and Adler said, adding that they're in discussion with state leadership to determine possible "triggers" that could lead to a reinstatement of mandatory shelter-in-place guidelines.

Watch the announcement below.

The announcement comes as Texas continues its phased approach to reopening businesses amid increases in coronavirus cases statewide. Salons and barbershops can reopen Friday with certain restrictions after an executive order Gov. Greg Abbott issued Tuesday. Last week, the governor allowed some retail stores and restaurants to reopen with limited capacity, as well.

The Austin-Travis County orders extend the requirement to wear facial coverings in public, though there is no penalty for violating that rule. And both orders are consistent with the governor's latest order, which requires people to “minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.”

Eckhardt admitted that the new local orders lean heavily on voluntary compliance, but she urged residents to continue limiting person-to-person contact to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.

"The more people we come in contact with, the higher the probability is more people will get sick," Eckhardt said, "and more people will die."

Earlier this week, Eckhardt and Adler have pushed back against the governor's move to reopen the state, suggesting a lack of widespread testing has clouded the overall picture of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact.

On Tuesday, Adler said he would like to wait another three to four weeks before reopening, and Eckhardt suggested the stay-at-home model is the most effective way to flatten the curve in the Austin area. But the statewide order to reopen salons – and an additional order to allow some gyms and offices to open May 18 – supersedes local rules. 

So far, 59 people have died from complications related to COVID-19 in the Austin area, and there have been just over 2,000 confirmed cases. Statewide, the virus has killed nearly 1,000 people and there have been more than 35,000 confirmed cases.

