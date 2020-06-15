Austin-Travis County Urges Businesses To Reduce Capacity, Advises High-Risk Residents To Stay Home

By 1 hour ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin and Travis County are renewing their stay-at-home orders as the area sees an upward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Under the new order, reopened businesses “are strongly encouraged” to operate their indoor spaces at 25% capacity or less. They’re also encouraged to provide services remotely or in a way that maximizes physical distancing, like using curbside pickup.

The governor has allowed restaurants to operate at 75% capacity and other businesses, like barbershops and gyms, to be open at 50% capacity.  

The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions in the five-county area has increased to 20.6. A higher average could put a strain on the health care system. Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, said Monday that means the area is now in stage 4 of Austin Public Health’s risk-based guidelines.

Stage 4 advises higher risk individuals (people over 65 and people with underlying conditions) to avoid gatherings of more than two people and to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. Lower risk individuals should avoid gatherings with more than 10 people.

The guidelines for this stage advise everyone to stay 6 feet away from others and wear masks in public.

Escott said that although hospitals in the area are not yet over capacity, the recent increase in cases and hospitalizations is concerning. The number of new hospital admissions the area saw last week was a 58% increase from the week prior.

This story has been updated. 

Got a tip? Email Marisa Charpentier at mcharpentier@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @marisacharp.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Austin Area COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit One-Day Record, Seven-Day Average Now Tops 20

By & 20 hours ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A record of 30 new COVID-19 hospital admissions was reported in the Austin area Sunday evening. The seven-day moving average of new admissions increased to 20.6. 

Adler Says Enforcing Mask Wearing And Distancing Is Crucial As COVID Hospitalizations Rise In Austin

By Jun 12, 2020
Patrons sit outside at a brewery last month after Texas eased restrictions.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A record 29 people were admitted to the hospital in the Austin area for COVID-19 on Friday, bumping up the seven-day average for new hospital admissions to 17.

Questions About Protecting Yourself From COVID-19? Join Us For A Livestreamed Discussion.

By Jun 12, 2020
Jeff Levine places a face mask over the statue of Steve Ray Vaughn at Auditorium Shores during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

On our next edition of Now What?, KUT's weekly livestreamed discussion series in partnership with UT Austin and the Dell Medical School, we'll talk with Darlene Bhavnani, an epidemiologist at Dell Med.