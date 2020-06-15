Austin-Travis County Urges Businesses To Reduce Capacity, Advises High-Risk Residents To Stay Home

Austin and Travis County are renewing their stay-at-home orders as the area sees an upward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Under the new order, reopened businesses “are strongly encouraged” to operate their indoor spaces at 25% capacity or less. They’re also encouraged to provide services remotely or in a way that maximizes physical distancing, like using curbside pickup.

The governor has allowed restaurants to operate at 75% capacity and other businesses, like barbershops and gyms, to be open at 50% capacity.

The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions in the five-county area has increased to 20.6. A higher average could put a strain on the health care system. Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, said Monday that means the area is now in stage 4 of Austin Public Health’s risk-based guidelines.

Stage 4 advises higher risk individuals (people over 65 and people with underlying conditions) to avoid gatherings of more than two people and to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary. Lower risk individuals should avoid gatherings with more than 10 people.

The guidelines for this stage advise everyone to stay 6 feet away from others and wear masks in public.

Escott said that although hospitals in the area are not yet over capacity, the recent increase in cases and hospitalizations is concerning. The number of new hospital admissions the area saw last week was a 58% increase from the week prior.

This story has been updated.

