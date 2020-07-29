Austin Will Start Renaming Parks, Streets, Creeks And Anything Else That Honors White Supremacy

Austin will re-examine – and could ultimately change – the names of its streets, buildings, parks and creeks that venerate historical racism and the Confederacy.

The decision Wednesday from the Austin City Council follows up on a 2018 report from the city's Equity Office report – one that suggested changing the name of Austin itself, as Stephen F. Austin was a staunch defender of slavery.

The resolution directs the city manager to choose between five and 10 "city assets" to present to Council as candidates for renaming within a six-month period starting in September. If a street or park is "latent with Confederate and white supremacist history," then it will move forward in a rebranding process, which will include public input.

In 2018, Austin changed the name of two major roads named explicitly for Confederate figures, renaming them to honor historical Black figures Azie Morton and William Holland.

The framework for the renaming will be based on the Equity Office report. Released in July 2018, the report identified seven streets as “high priority” for potential renaming:

Littlefield Street

Tom Green Street

Sneed Cove

Reagan Hill Drive

Dixie Drive

Plantation Road

Confederate Avenue

The Equity Office's report also suggested adding context to a handful of historical landmarks and signs – or removing them all together. Those second-tier suggestions honor figures who weren’t directly tied to the Confederacy, but have been complicit or connected to historical racism, segregation or slavery.

The office also suggested the city reconsider the names of Austin’s most recognizable streets, parks and landmarks – including Pease Park, Barton Springs, and Bouldin and Waller creeks – but not before input from Council and the public.

It also suggested renaming Austin, because he fought against Mexico's ban on slavery during the Texas Revolution and he espoused racist views.

The approval comes as the Council also decided to rename Metz Recreation Center, which honors a Confederate cavalryman, to honor Rudolfo "Rudy" Mendez, a native East Austinite who founded the Ballet East Dance Company.

