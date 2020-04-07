This Austinite Called 2,000 Times In One Day For Unemployment. She Still Hasn't Gotten Through.

Phone lines and the website to apply for unemployment benefits in Texas have been jammed for more than two weeks now. The Texas Workforce Commission says it has already processed more jobless claims since March 14 than it did in all of 2019.

But that's little comfort to the many people who are still trying to apply.

We've heard from many folks in this situation. Kim Downman is one of them. Listen to her experience:

